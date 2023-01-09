How Much Older Is Aaron Rodgers Than His Rumored New Girlfriend Mallory Edens?

After closing out a disappointing season in which the Green Bay Packers did not make the playoffs, speculation swirled about Aaron Rodgers‘ future and if we’ve seen him play his final game in the NFL.

But prior to that Sunday night game when the Detroit Lions played spoiler to the Packers’ playoff hopes, Rodgers was making headlines for a different reason as reports flooded the internet that he has a new lady in his life. Here’s more on Mallory Edens, who the athlete is reportedly dating, and what their age difference is.

Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens look on during Milwaukee Bucks Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals | Jonathan Daniel Getty Images

When Rodgers and Edens sparked relationship rumors

Rodgers and Edens first sparked romance rumors on Dec. 9, 2022, when they were spotted sitting together at a Milwaukee Bucks game on the quarterback’s birthday. The duo had been seen courtside together before as Rodgers has a minority stake in the team and Edens is the daughter of Wes Edens who is one of the Bucks’ primary owners.

Reports that they were an item though were sent into overdrive when the celebrity-focused Instagram account, DeuxMoi, noted that they shopped for a Christmas tree together. Edens also attended a Packers game decked out in the home team’s gear. According to TMZ, they are dating but an insider told People that it’s not serious right now as they’re taking things slow.

“It’s more than friends, but it’s casual. Nothing serious at all,” the source said. “He’s not looking to rush into anything. It’s low-key for now.”

Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens watching a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 02, 2022

What’s their age difference?

Rodgers was born on Dec. 2, 1983, in Chico, California, to parents Edward Wesley Rodgers and Darla Leigh. He attended Butte Community College before transferring to the University of California, Berkeley and was selected by the Packers in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft. He sat on the bench behind quarterback Brett Favre before getting his first start three years later.

Edens was born to Wesley and Linda Edens in New York City on April 18, 1996, making Rodgers 12 years and four months older. Edens graduated from Princeton University in 2018 and has worked as a model. The Sun noted that she’s also an advocate for women in the sporting industry.

“I think women are hugely underrepresented in sports,” she said. “I think it’s not something we talk about enough. There are no female GMs. There’s one team president who’s a woman in the NBA. There are no female head coaches–hopefully Becky Hammon gets a head coaching job soon. But other than that…there’s never been a female commissioner in any of the four major American sports leagues.”

Rodgers doesn’t want to rush things the way he did in the past

(L): Shailene Woodley looking down at Paris Fashion Week | Edward Berthelot/Getty Images (R): Aaron Rodgers looks on prior to a game against the Detroit Lions | Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

People’s source who spoke about their relationship also claimed that the Green Bay signal-caller doesn’t want to rush things like he did in one of his previous relationships telling the publication: “He’s not going to do something as quick as Shailene [Woodley]. Live and learn.”

Rodgers and Woodley were together for about two years and had been engaged. But after a few makeups and breakups, they decided to end things for good in April 2022. A few months later, the football star reportedly moved on with podcaster Blu of Earth before they called it quits.

Prior to Woodley and Blu, Rodgers was in a three-year relationship with actor Olivia Munn and a two-year relationship with former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick.