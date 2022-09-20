How Much Older Is Jennifer Garner Than Her Boyfriend John Miller?

Jennifer Garner‘s name made headlines over the last few months after it was reported that she was invited to but didn’t attend her ex-husband Ben Affleck‘s wedding to Jennifer Lopez. Garner is said to have declined the invite because she had a work obligation. More recently her name was back in the news over speculation that she and her partner, John Miller, secretly tied the knot.

Here’s more on that, plus what the actor and the businessman’s age difference is.

How long Garner and Miller have been together

Garner and Miller met through mutual friends and began dating in 2018. For the most part, they have kept their relationship under wraps and aren’t seen in public much. But Garner’s former co-star Victor Garber shared his thoughts about Miller after meeting him.

“I have [met him]. I think he’s adorable,” Garber, who starred with Garner as the father-daughter duo Sydney and Jack Bristow on the TV series Alias, told Us Weekly in 2019. “They’re great! What’s wonderful is they’re taking their time and they are just enjoying each other’s company. Her priority is her children. That’s it. She’s focused on that. She’s remarkable … She’s happy.”

Reports surfaced in August 2020 that the two called it quits. But by May 2021, they rekindled their romance and have been together ever since.

What their age difference is

Unlike some of Garner’s past partners, Miller does not work in the entertainment industry. He is the CEO of Cali Group, which owns the CaliBurger chain of restaurants. Cali Group also has investments in technology companies involved in robotic automation and AI for restaurants and facial recognition for payment.

He and Garner share an interest in food as she is the co-founder of the baby food company Once Upon a Farm.

As for their age difference, Garner was born in 1972 while Miller was born in 1978. That makes the 13 Going on 30 actor six years older than her beau.

The couple sparked marriage reports recently

On Sept. 12, Daily Mail reported that the Yes Day star was spotted out shopping in Los Angeles with a new ring on her right hand.

The diamond eternity band created speculation that she and Miller secretly got hitched. However, the couple did not confirm those reports or if they even got engaged.

Garner and Affleck were married in 2005 and share three children Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. They separated in 2015 and their divorce was finalized in 2018. Before that, Garner and Scandal actor Scott Foley said “I do” in 2000. They divorced four years later.

Miller has also been married and has children. He and violinist Caroline Campbell wed in 2005 before ending their marriage in 2018. They have two kids together.

