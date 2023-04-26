How Much Older Is Karl-Anthony Towns Than Girlfriend Jordyn Woods?

Minnesota Timberwolves fans know Karl-Anthony Towns is dating model Jordyn Woods. The two have been together since 2020 and his girlfriend has been seen at several of his games supporting her man.

Now fans want to know even more about the athlete and the reality star’s relationship including what their age difference is and how Woods helped Towns through the most difficult time of his life.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods attend an NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills | Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Towns and Woods’ age difference

Town and Woods hung out in the same social circle, which is how they met.

As Towns explained on Woods’ Instagram series Regular-ish: “Me and Jordyn met years ago knowing common people and just became friends. And ever since then, our relationship grew where we became more than friends. I’m not saying in that way, but just best friends. And then we started having a deeper relationship. It just so happened [that] COVID came and kind of brought its challenges and it kind of forced us to either pick where our relationship was going to go as friends or something more. And we chose the latter.”

They are also close in age.

Wood was born in Los Angeles to Elizabeth and John Woods on Sept. 23, 1997. Towns was born in Edison, New Jersey to parents Karl Towns Sr. and Jacqueline Cruz on Nov. 15, 1995, making him just one year and 10 months older than Woods.

They had to deal with cheating allegations after they started dating

Dating in the spotlight comes with its challenges as the rumor mill can start turning at any time.

That happened in March 2021 when reports began swirling that Towns had messaged another woman on Instagram behind his girlfriend’s back months earlier.

Towns addressed the allegation head on and tweeted: “So, I got the baddest girl in the game and you think I’m gonna waste my energy with anyone else? GTFOH! Same haters we got now are gonna be the same ones we have when I put that ring on her finger.”

Woods also took to Twitter to confirm that she and her beau weren’t going to let the outside noise affect them writing: “My relationship is more than solid, and I put that on everything.”

Woods and Towns bonded over heartbreaking losses

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns honoring Towns’ late mother Jackie at last night’s game ? pic.twitter.com/pfNTL1IZ2r — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) April 12, 2021

The pair actually share a bond over heartbreaking losses.

During an episode of Peace of Mind with Taraji with hosts Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jade, Towns opened up about the death of his mother in 2020 and how Woods, who lost her father a few years prior, helped him get through such a difficult time.

“She lost her father so I leaned on her because she’s one of the only people who actually knew how I was feeling and what I was going through,” the NBA player shared. “She was super close to her father just how I was super close to my mother.”

Woods’ father died of cancer in 2017 and Towns’ mother died after battling COVID-19 in 2020.