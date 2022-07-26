How Much Older Is Kate Moss Than Her Boyfriend Nikolai von Bismarck?

Kate Moss is a British fashion model who became a household name in the ‘90s, appearing in ad campaigns for Levi’s and Calvin Klein. She also famously dated Johnny Depp from 1994 until 1998 and in 2022, testified during his defamation trial against Amber Heard.

Today, Moss is in a relationship with Nikolai von Bismarck. Here’s more about the pair including what their age difference is, plus why Moss chose to appear as a witness at her ex’s trial.

Kate Moss and her boyfriend Nikolai von Bismarck pose for a photo together outside The Hotel De Crillon | Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Moss explains why she testified on Depp’s behalf in defamation trial

On May 25, Moss testified in Depp’s defamation trial. She appeared virtually from her home in England and told the court that the actor did not physically abuse her. She later spoke to BBC Radio 4 about why she wanted to participate in her former boyfriend’s trial.

“I believe in the truth, and I believe in fairness and justice. I know that John Galliano is not a bad person — he had an alcohol problem and people turn,” Moss said making a reference to the fashion designer who a French court found guilty of antisemitic abuse in 2011. “People aren’t themselves when they drink, and they say things that they would never say if they were sober.”

She added: “I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth.”

The age difference between Moss and von Bismarck

Kate Moss and Count Nikolai von Bismarck attend The Portrait Gala | David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Since splitting with her ex-husband guitarist Jamie Hince in 2015, Moss has been in a relationship with German aristocrat and photographer Count Nikolai von Bismarck. He was born in 1986 while Moss was born in 1974, making the model 12 years older than her beau.

Moss has known von Bismarck for several years. She is good friends with his mother, Countess Debonnaire von Bismarck, and did a feature on the family’s London estate when she contributed to Vogue in 2014.

Von Bismarck’s passion for photography began when he was a teenager and he enrolled in Parsons Paris. He shot Princess Beatrice’s official 18th birthday portrait and was with her when she visited the Inca Trail during her gap year. Rumors swirled that they dated for a while but neither of them ever confirmed those reports. Moss and von Bismarck were guests at the wedding of Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie, in 2018.

The model says ‘being in love makes her feel beautiful’

Count Nikolai von Bismarck and Kate Moss with her daughter, Lila Grace Moss Hack, sitting in the front row at the Dior Homme Menswear | Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Moss, who has one daughter from a previous relationship, opened up about what makes her feel beautiful today and the wonderful memories she’s creating spending time with her boyfriend and daughter.

“Being in love makes me feel beautiful,” the supermodel shared in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, adding, “My daughter Lila inspires me to be the best person I can be. My favorite moments are when all the family are sitting down together having lunch on a sunny Sunday afternoon in the country.”

RELATED: Amber Heard v. Kate Moss: Which of Johnny Depp’s Exes Has a Higher Net Worth?