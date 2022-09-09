How Much Older Is Rams Coach Sean McVay Than His Wife Veronika Khomyn?

The Los Angeles Rams hired Sean McVay in 2017. He is the youngest head coach in NFL history. The tea has enjoyed success under the young play caller and on Feb. 13, 2022, he became the youngest coach ever to win a Super Bowl. The record was previously held by Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

Here’s more on McVay, his age, and how much older he is than his wife Veronika Khomyn.

Veronika Khomyn and Sean McVay pose on the red carpet at the 2022 ESPYs | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

McVay’s age

McVay was born on Jan. 24, 1986, in Dayton, Ohio, to parents Tim and Cindy McVay.

McVay was 30, a month shy of his 31st birthday when he got the Rams heading coaching job. The second-youngest NFL head coach ever hired was Lane Kiffin, who took a job with the Raiders when he was 31. McVay then went on to win Super Bowl LVI when he was 36 and 20 days old. Tomlin was six weeks shy of his 37th birthday when Pittsburgh defeated Arizona in Super Bowl XLIII.

After McVay won the big game, Khomyn took to Instagram writing: “I’ve watched this guy grind nonstop. Day in and day out. No breaks. He always puts everyone else first, and winning this Lombardi trophy for his team, his family, his friends… is a dream come true!!! I love you babe, you deserve this times a million. Victory tastes pretty damn good!”

McVay is older than his wife. But how much older?

Veronika Khomyn and Sean McVay arrive at the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Khomyn’s age

Khomyn was born in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 1, 1990, making her four years younger than her husband.

She began modeling when she was 18 and appeared in Ukrainian commercials. Khomyn then moved to the U.S. and studied fashion design at George Mason University in Virginia. She met McVay in 2011 when he was working as one of the assistant coaches in Washington D.C. Khomyn has also worked as a realtor specializing in luxury properties.

In the months following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Khomyn has been voicing support for her native country.

“I proudly stand with my fellow Ukrainians and I admire their strength. They have faced unimaginable adversity with such profound grace and bravery, their fight and the way they have united the world is truly inspiring,” Khomyn said during an appearance at the Critics Choice Awards. “There is no place in our world for this kind of violence and our prayers go out to all the lives that have been lost.”

Their storybook wedding

Sean McVay's wife Veronika Khomyn gives inside look at wedding https://t.co/BYvmt4a3MF pic.twitter.com/1GBkTA33x7 — New York Post (@nypost) June 6, 2022

After getting engaged in 2019, McVay and Khomyn tied the knot on June 4, 2022.

They said their vows in an outdoor ceremony before heading into the Beverly Hills Hotel for their reception.

Khomyn shared several shots on Instagram of the newlyweds and the affair with the caption: “Love is a short word, easy to spell, difficult to define and impossible to live without.”

