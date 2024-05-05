A striking home once owned by sports icon and three-time heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali has hit the auction block.

The seven-bedroom Los Angeles mansion was built in the Italian Renaissance style in 1916. Ali purchased the property in 1979 and lived there until 1984 with his third wife, Veronica, and their children Leila and Hana. Ali hosted numerous celebrities at his home, including Clint Eastwood, Sylvester Stallone, and Michael Jackson, according to Robb Report.

The house is one of 70 located within Fremont Place, an exclusive gated community in the city’s desirable Hancock Park neighborhood. (Stars who’ve called the area home in recent years include Margot Robbie and Fred Savage, notes TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.) John C. Austin, the architect behind LA’s Griffith Observatory and LA City Hall, designed the home.

Ali’s former home sits on a 1½-acre corner lot. Gracious marble steps lead up to an elegant terrace that overlooks landscaped grounds.

Among the home’s notable features is a stained glass panel designed by Louis Comfort Tiffany, as well as French Empire crystal chandeliers, hand-carved crown moldings, and antique fireplaces.

A semi-circular solarium lets in a generous amount of California sunshine. The 10,500-square-foot mansion also includes a grand foyer, cozy family room, and den with a wet bar.

There is a chef’s kitchen with an island, custom cabinetry, natural stone countertops, and designer appliances. That, combined with a formal dining room and butler’s pantry, make the house perfect for entertaining.

​​The primary bedroom suite features a spa-like bathroom, fireplace, column-lined terrace, and custom dressing room/closet.

Outside, there are landscaped gardens, stone patios and fountains, and a swimming pool, all surrounded by privacy hedges. There is also a one-bedroom, one-bath guest house.

Muhammad Ali at home in Los Angeles on August 3, 1980 | Paul Harris/Getty Images

Ali bought his home in Los Angeles toward the end of his boxing career. In the photo above, he’s seen in the house not long before his October 1980 fight with Larry Holmes, the second-to-last of his career.

In her memoir, At Home With Muhammad Ali, his daughter Hana reflected on growing up in the home on Fremont Place. She said her dad had an open-door policy when it came to guests. “He was always inviting the outside world in … He never turned anyone away,” she wrote. “The house was always full of guests, friends, fans, and hangers-on.”

Hana recalled meeting Michael Jackson and Mr. T when they visited her father, as well as Stallone filming scenes for Rocky III in the house. But mostly, she recalled spending time with her dad at the Fremont Place home.

“My father traveled often, but most of my memories are of him at home,” she wrote. “I remember playing on his office floor when he was working at his desk or when he was on the telephone. No matter what was going on, his door was always open.”

Ali’s house was previously listed for $13.5 million. The current auction opened on April 26. Live bids are being accepted at Concierge Auctions through May 15. As of May 4, the big was $7.75 million.

