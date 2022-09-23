How Are the Munsters Related? A Character Guide Ahead of the 2022 Rob Zombie Netflix Movie

The Munsters are everyone’s favorite group of weird TV characters. From 1964 to 1966, the ghoulish family entertained audiences on the CBS network. Now, they’ll gain new legions of fans thanks to Rob Zombie’s upcoming Netflix film. As the countdown begins to the film’s premiere, let’s look at the Munster relatives.

‘The Munster’ cast I CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

‘The Munsters’ immediate family consists of five characters

The TV show consisted of five characters in the Munsters’ immediate family. Herman Munster (Fred Gwynne) was the family’s lovable, childlike Frankenstein patriarch. His vampire wife, Lily Munster (Yvonne De Carlo), was a housewife who tried to keep their strange home in order. Lily’s father, Grandpa Munster (Al Lewis), kept things interesting with his lab experiments and stories of Transylvania.

RELATED: ‘The Munsters’: Original Pilot Didn’t Include Yvonne De Carlo

Eddie Munster (Butch Patrick) is Herman and Lily’s werewolf son, who wants to be as strong and brave as his pop. Marilyn Munster (Pat Priest) is Lily’s niece and the normal-looking one of the bunch. Marilyn often gets picked on because of her appearance and feels she’s not as beautiful as the rest of her family.

IMDB.com says the upcoming Netflix film won’t have Eddie or Marilyn. The movie will feature Herman (Jeff Daniel Phillips), Lily (Sheri Moon Zombie), and Grandpa (Daniel Roebuck) and chronicle their time in Transylvania before moving to America.

Many extended family members visited

While The Munsters consisted of the five core characters, many extended family members were featured throughout the show’s run. Who could forget Herman’s con artist twin brother Charlie (Gwynne), who tries to swindle the family out of $5,000?

Also, there was Herman’s cousin Johann, who bore a striking resemblance to the Munster patriarch. Johann inadvertently creates chaos when Lily mistakenly takes him on a romantic getaway, believing he’s Herman.

Other memorable characters include Uncle Gilbert, The Creature from the Black Lagoon. Uncle Gilbert only appears during Season 1 when he visits to check on a crate of gold coins he sent the family. Another famous relative is Lester is, Lily’s werewolf brother, who visits to repay a loan Herman gave him. Lester will be included in the Netflix film, with Tomas Boykin in the role.

‘The Munsters’ had a menagerie of pets

The Munsters family wouldn’t be complete without their beloved pets. Spot is the family’s precious fire-breathing dragon that lives under the staircase. Spot is a large animal and often gets into trouble by chasing cars and running away.

For everyone worried they can’t own a copy because it would only be streaming on @netflix I am happy to tell you we have deluxe bluray/ DVD coming your way with a making of documentary. ???? #themunsters #robzombie pic.twitter.com/QjnWpdL524 — Rob Zombie (@RobZombie) July 20, 2022

Igor is Grandpa’s pet bat who is seen flying in the lab while he works. Igor creates a stir in a Season 1 episode when he leaves home before Eddie was to take him to school. With Igor gone, Grandpa transforms himself into a bat, unbeknownst to Eddie.

The Munster pets wouldn’t be complete without its wise-cracking raven. The bird lives in a cuckoo clock and provides plenty of humor with his jokes. While audiences loved the raven’s one-liners, it sometimes annoyed the family.

RELATED: Why the Internet Hates Rob Zombie’s ‘The Munsters’ Trailer