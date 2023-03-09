‘Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal’: A Timeline of the Night of Maggie and Paul’s Deaths

The timeline in which the Murdaugh murders took place might confuse those who have been following the case. The Netflix series Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal details the night of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh’s deaths. Here’s everything you need to know about the timeline of events.

Paul and Maggie Murdaugh died at around 9:00 p.m. on June 7, 2021

Murder Murders: A Southern Scandal reports that on the evening of Paul and Maggie’s death, Alex Murdaugh told investigators that he took a nap at the Murdaugh family property known as Moselle.

After waking up, he stated that he left the property to check on his parents, both of whom were in poor health. Alex claimed that he did not see Paul or Maggie before leaving and that he did not return to Moselle until after 10 p.m.

In the Netflix docuseries, Will Folks of Fitsnews.com states that the coroner found that Maggie and Paul were killed at around 9 p.m. on the evening of June 7, 2021. Maggie and Paul’s bodies lay beside the dog kennels on the Murdaugh family property off Moselle Road.

Alex Murdaugh called 911 at 10:06 p.m.

At 10:06 p.m. on June 7, Alex Murdaugh called 911 from the Moselle property, reports WJCL News. Hampton County dispatch received the call and transferred it to Colleton County. In the 7-minute call, a panicked Alex says that his wife and child have been “shot badly.”

Alex also told dispatchers that he had touched Paul and Maggie’s bodies to check if they were breathing. In the chaotic call, Alex’s voice is elevated, and dogs can be heard barking in the background. According to WJCL, Alex eventually ended hung up, saying he needed to call family members.

A video taken at 8:44 p.m. placed Alex at the scene of the crime

Though Alex claimed to be visiting his parents, evidence later surfaced calling into question his timeline during the Murdaugh murders. In the docuseries, Will Folks stated that police recovered a video from Paul Murdaugh’s cell phone taken at 8:44 p.m.

“You can’t see Alex on it, but you can hear him talking,” Folks stated in the Netflix series. The video places Alex at Moselle not long before the murders took place. It also proves that Alex could not have been visiting his parents at the time of Maggie and Paul’s deaths.

Curtis Smith allegedly shot Alex Murdaugh in the head months later

On September 4, 2021, Alex Murdaugh called 911 from the side of the road, stating that he had been shot in the head. Alex survived and recovered from the incident.

People Magazine reports that Alex allegedly asked the shooter, Curtis Smith, to kill him so his surviving son could “reap the benefits of a $10 million life insurance payout.” Smith claims that he did not pull the trigger on Alex and had no intention of killing him.

All episodes of Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal are currently streaming on Netflix.