‘Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal’: The Heartbreaking Audio Taken Moments Before and After the Boat Crash That Killed Mallory Beach

Netflix‘s three-part documentary, The Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, investigates Alex Murdaugh’s problematic behaviors and alleged charges, most notably the deaths of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh, Alex’s son and wife.

Alex’s trial of the disgraced lawyer was long and difficult, with several twists and turns. It has also brought to light several alleged crimes committed by the family over the years, which have been conveniently overlooked by authorities due to the high-profile status of the wealthy family.

Let’s look at one particular incident involving the Murdaughs and how the family used their influence to cover it up.

The deaths of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh

Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh during his trial | Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

On June 7, 2021, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents responded to a late-night 911 call reporting two people dead at the Murdaugh hunting estate in Islandton, S.C. Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, and her son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, were discovered dead on the 1,770-acre property, which also houses the family’s hunting kennels.

Mother and son are survived by Maggie’s husband, Alex Murdaugh, then 53, and son Richard, aka Buster. The Murdaugh family comprises generation after generation of district attorneys who handled criminal cases in the state’s 14th circuit district, dubbed “Murdaugh Country.” The family has held these positions for more than 86 years.

In July 2022, Alex was charged with two counts of the first-degree murders of his son and wife and two counts of possessing a weapon while committing a violent crime. He pleaded not guilty. After the six-week trial, the jury found Alex guilty of killing his son and wife. He was also found guilty of two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, as The New York Times reports.

Paul Murdaugh’s problematic past

The Murdaughs abused their wealth and privilege. Alex and Maggie’s youngest son, Paul, learned early on that he could get away with extreme behavior. Morgan Doughty, Alex’s ex-girlfriend, recalled Alex buying alcohol for Paul and his underage friends. When Paul was severely intoxicated, he would often put himself, as well as others, in danger.

Paul once drove his pickup truck, full of beer cans and guns, into a ditch while under the influence on his way home from a Christmas party. Family members arrived on the scene to gather the incriminating evidence, allowing Paul to escape the incident’s repercussions.

Doughty spoke out for the first time in the Netflix documentary about her turbulent relationship with Alex Murdaugh’s younger son, Paul. She described him as an abusive partner who frequently drank, claiming that one night he began kicking her and then grabbed her by the throat and punched her.

Paul Murdaugh’s boating incident and the death of Mallory Beach

The Netflix documentary focuses on several major cases, including a tragic boat accident. Using the family speedboat, Paul, Doughty, and their friends attended a party in February 2019. The boat collided with a nearby bridge, causing everyone to fall into the water.

Audio and video from moments before and after the crash are deeply upsetting, as you can hear screams and tearful outbursts from these teenagers, shocked at what they’ve just experienced.

While the others were rescued, one partygoer named Mallory Beach was not. A missing person’s case was opened, but she was discovered dead seven days later. Doughty claims in the documentary that Paul was driving and thus responsible. He denied this, claiming their friend, Connor, was driving.

However, forensic evidence presented in the documentary by a boating engineer demonstrated Connor could not have been in the driver’s seat due to injuries sustained by both he and Paul during the crash.

The Murdaugh family took advantage of their power and influence, underscoring that absolute power corrupts absolutely. You can check out The Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal for the full story.