‘My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?’ Lonnie Opens Up About Life After Massive Weight Loss

Lonnie Hambrick’s life hasn’t been the same since he appeared on TLC’s My 600-lb Life. When the Texas hair stylist and his brother John appeared on the weight-loss series in season 8, they weighed over 1,200 pounds combined. After getting treatment from Dr. Now, the brothers each lost hundreds of pounds. Now, in a new episode of My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? Lonnie shares the ways his life has changed since his dramatic weight loss.

Lonnie from ‘My 600-lb Life’ says he’s been able to do ‘so many things’ since losing weight

It's been a long road on John and Lonnie's weight loss journey. See how far the brothers have come on the season premiere of #My600lbLife: Where Are They Now? airing tonight at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/cjK5zBDdbh — TLC Network (@TLC) December 14, 2022

In a clip from the My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? episode (via Twitter), Lonnie says that he’s been able to do “so many things” since losing weight. That includes tasks such as painting his room and gardening. Even the act of getting dressed is easier.

“It’s really nice to be able to put my shoes on in the morning. Put my little-bitty jeans on, my size 29 jeans. Which is crazy, because I was a 66 and now I’m a 29,” he says.

The ‘My 600-lb Life’ cast member still faces obstacles, though

Though Lonnie is happy to have slimmed down, he still faces some challenges. One issue? Finding clothes that fit properly.

“It’s weird, because you would think losing all this weight, clothes would fit better still, but now I have a whole new obstacle,” he said. “The skin is so cumbersome at the moment.”

Lonnie explained that his excess skin pulls down from his shoulders, making them “look real bony and just, it’s like I’m melting, kind of. It chafes. It’s laying on top of each other.”

While Lonnie was able to make changes in his life to deal with his excess weight, the loose skin is out of his control. To remove the extra skin, he’ll need to rely on Dr. Now, he says.

Lonnie says that he’s no longer following Dr. Now’s diet

Lonnie on ‘My 600-lb Life’ | TLC via YouTube

In the clip, Lonnie expresses his gratitude to Dr. Younan Nowzaradan – aka Dr. Now – for his help on his weight loss journey.

“I can’t thank Dr. Now enough for saving mine and John’s life,” he says. “So now we need his help to get our bodies to their final stage by getting rid of the excess skin we both have on us.”

These days, Lonnie continues to share updates on his life on his Instagram and TikTok. He even commented on the TLC’s Instagram post promoting his Where Are They Now? episode to highlight how much farther he’s come since that episode was filmed.

“Omg I was far too skinny,” he wrote. “This was filmed like 2 years ago I’m so glad I have put on some weight. I stopped following Dr Now’s diet.”

“I have since changed fitness and food to a new much more reasonable and maintainable plan,” he added in a follow-up comment.

