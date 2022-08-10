‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Season 10 Premiere: How to Watch

TLC fans can rejoice, as My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10 premieres in August 2022. The series follows dancer Whitney Way Thore and her journey through life and romance. Now, the new season will focus more on what’s gone on in Thore’s life for the past year, including her relationship with “the Frenchman.” So, where can fans watch?

‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Season 10 premieres on Aug. 9, 2022

Whitney Way Thore in ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ | TLC UK via YouTube

Whitney Way Thore returns in My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10. The new season premieres on Aug. 9, 2022, at 10 p.m. ET.

So, what can fans expect from the season premiere? The first episode, titled “For the Love of Babs,” focuses on living in the age of coronavirus (COVID-19) as well as well as Barbara “Babs” Thore — Whitney’s mother. “After Babs suffers a stroke, the family discovers that Babs, Glenn, and Hunter have COVID-19; without her family to lean on, Whitney’s friends rally together as she attempts to stay strong through a trying time,” the synopsis for episode 1 reads.

The new season will also bring the focus back to Whitney’s ex, Lennie. Distractify notes the press release says Whitney mixes her professional and personal life with Lennie in the new season, which might make keeping boundaries between them extra tricky.

Where can you watch ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Season 10?

So, how can fans watch the My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10 premiere? Those with cable can catch the season premiere on TLC. Fans without cable can watch the series using DIRECTV Stream, Philo, or FuboTV.

All three non-cable options listed above have free trials. Following the free trial, DIRECTV Stream has plans starting at $49.99 per month for the first two months, and then the price increases to $69.99 per month. This package includes 75 channels.

Philo starts at $25 per month after the initial free trial, and this package includes over 60 channels.

FuboTV is $69.99 monthly after the free trial and includes over 100 channels.

For those who wish to purchase and watch individual episodes of the series, Amazon Prime sells the show by the episode or by the season.

‘The Frenchman’ will likely be at the center of the new season

Fans following Whitney Way Thore know all about her boyfriend, “the Frenchman,” and fans can expect to hear more about him in My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10. In season 9, Whitney recovered from her breakup with Chase Severino — and she then became quite close with a man from France. Whitney’s boyfriend doesn’t want much attention from the show, though, thus giving him the alias of “the Frenchman.”

Viewers should look forward to Whitney talking about her trip to Paris to spend time with her boyfriend for six weeks. She posted about her European vacation on Instagram — and as of February 2022, they were still together. It’s unclear where they stand as of August 2022 with the new season premiering.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Fans Think They’ve Discovered the Identity of Whitney Thore’s French Boyfriend