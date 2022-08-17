‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Season 10: Whitney Way Thore Talks Having Kids With ‘The Frenchman’

TLC’s fan-favorite series, My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10, continues to follow Whitney Way Thore’s life. Whitney has been dating a man from France, known as “The Frenchman,” for quite some time — and in My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10 Episode 2, she discusses the possibility of children and freezing her eggs. Here’s what she says.

[Spoiler alert: My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10 Episode 2 spoilers ahead.]

Does Whitney Way Thore have a boyfriend? Who’s ‘The Frenchman’?

Whitney Way Thore in ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ | TLC UK via YouTube

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10 has already mentioned Whitney Way Thore’s current boyfriend, “The Frenchman.” Distractify notes Whitney introduced fans to the mystery man in season 9. They met via a language exchange app and developed their relationship through long-distance chatter. Finally, Whitney went to France to meet with her boyfriend, who chooses to remain anonymous, at the end of season 9. She spent six weeks in Paris and seems very in love.

The new season further explores her relationship with The Frenchman. In episode 1, Whitney mentions she hopes The Frenchman gets to meet her mother. Whitney’s mom, Babs Thore, had a stroke, making Whitney wary of her health moving forward.

“I just thought about all the people that I may meet and they wouldn’t get to meet my mother, and they wouldn’t get to know my mother,” Whitney explains. “The Frenchman may not meet her. Even though he’s met her on the phone and stuff, it’s not the same.”

Whitney Way Thore talks about having kids on ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Season 10 Episode 2

Does Whitney Way Thore plan on having kids with her boyfriend? She discusses the possibility with her friends, Ashley Baynes and Heather Sykes, in My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10 Episode 2.

The episode shows Ashley and Heather heading over to Whitney’s place to hang out and catch up. Whitney explains to the camera that it’s been a year since she got her eggs frozen, and Ashley’s now pregnant. “Ashley has clearly beat me to pregnancy,” Whitney states.

With the topic of pregnancy popping up, Ashley asks Whitney if Whitney wants kids.

“I don’t know,” Whitney tells her. “But now, with my boyfriend in the picture, I’m kind of like, no. If I do it, I want to do it with him and with him on board.” She then explained that The Frenchman knows she froze her eggs, as he encouraged it. “I actually asked him before we did it, just to see what he would say. He was like, ‘Yeah, I think you absolutely should.'”

Her friends aren’t so sure about her having kids with ‘The Frenchman’

Whitney Way Thore Confirms That She's Still Dating Her French Boyfriend: 'Correct!' https://t.co/otNpieEaC4 — People (@people) February 3, 2022

Whitney Way Thore wants the support of her friends when it comes to The Frenchman. But Ashley isn’t so sure how it’ll work with Whitney’s boyfriend living in France. While speaking to the camera in My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10 Episode 2, Ashley voiced her concerns.

“Being close to the same age as Whitney, and now having almost two kids of my own, I can appreciate wanting to freeze her eggs,” Ashley shares. “What I’m not so sure about is how much she should be waiting on her boyfriend. He lives on another continent. I don’t want Whitney to put her hopes on someone else and then have it be too late one day.”

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10 airs at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Fans Think They’ve Discovered the Identity of Whitney Thore’s French Boyfriend