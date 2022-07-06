‘My Grown-Up Christmas List’: Premiere Date and Time, Cast, and How to Watch the New Hallmark Movie

TL;DR:

My Grown-Up Christmas List premieres Saturday, July 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

The movie stars real-life couple Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace.

It’s the first of Hallmark’s new Christmas in July movies for 2022.

Lindsay Merrithew, Kevin McGarry, and Kayla Wallace in ‘My Grown-Up Christmas List’ | ©2022 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Albert Camicioli

Christmas in July is here. Hallmark Channel is airing holiday movies all month long, including three new brand-new flicks. The first movie, My Grown-Up Christmas List, airs July 9, and we have all the details you need to know about the cast and how to watch.

What is ‘My Grown-Up Christmas List’ about?

My Grown-Up Christmas List is inspired by Amy Grant and David Foster’s hit holiday song of the same name. It tells the story of Taylor and Luke, who develop a special bond over the course of several Christmas spent both together and apart.

Taylor is a successful journalist. Several years ago, her mother died, and now she has returned home to help her grandfather with his Christmas store. Luke is in the military and is in town to spend the holidays with his family. When Taylor and Luke meet, they have undeniable chemistry. The movie follows them as they move from a warm friendship to a budding romance, working to overcome various challenges along the way. Throughout, they are committed to making their most important holiday wish come true: to spend every Christmas together for the rest of their lives.

It stars Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace

RELATED: ‘Heartland’ Season 16 Cast: Is Kevin McGarry Returning as Mitch Cutty?

My Grown-Up Christmas List stars real-life couple Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace. The two previously appeared together in Feeling Buttterflies, which aired on Hallmark in March 2022. They also both star in Hallmark’s popular period drama When Calls the Heart. He plays Mountie Nathan Grant and she plays Fiona Miller, who runs the town barbershop/beauty parlor and has also gotten involved in the oil company.

In an interview with ET ahead of the Feeling Butterflies premiere, Wallace said it was “definitely easier” to make a movie with her significant other. “Working across from someone you already have those feelings for – that part came super easy,” she said.

“It’s easier to do a romance movie with your partner,” McGarry agreed.

You can watch ‘My Grown-Up Christmas List’ live on Hallmark Channel on July 9

My Grown-Up Christmas List premieres on Hallmark on Saturday, July 9 at 8 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable, you can watch the movie on live TV streaming services such as Frndly TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

Two other movies will also air on Hallmark as part of its Christmas in July event:

Campfire Christmas, which stars Tori Anderson and Corbin Bleu, premieres Saturday, July 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

Christmas in Toyland, which stars Vanessa Lengies and Jesse Hutch, premieres Saturday, July 23, at 8 p.m. ET.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Unthinkably Good Things’: What We Know About Karen Pittman’s New Hallmark Movie, Including When You Can Watch It