‘My Unorthodox Life’: Batsheva Haart Offers Insight Into Her Divorce From Ben Weinstein in Season 2 Opener

Season 2 of My Unorthodox Life is full of drama for Netflix viewers. The Haart family is dealing with two different divorces and their fallout. One divorce, Julia Haart’s divorce from Silvio Scaglia, has been bitter and dramatic. The other, the end of Batsheva Haart and Ben Weinstein’s marriage, has been decidedly more muted. Still, Batsheva is opening up about exactly what went wrong in her seemingly loving union.

When did Batsheva Haart and Ben Weinstein get divorced?

In season 1 of My Unorthodox Life, Batsheva Haart and Ben Weinstein seemed like a perfect pair. It wouldn’t last. In November 2021, Us Magazine reported that the couple split quietly after nine years of marriage. There were hints of problems about a month earlier, when Weinstein admitted that he wouldn’t recommend getting married young, despite doing it himself. Weinstein and Haart married when they were just 19 years old. Still, their divorce was relatively quiet and drama free.

Batsheva Weinstein and Ben Weinstein. | Netflix © 2021

A few days after Us Magazine published speculation about the couple’s relationship status, Batsheva Haart and Ben Weinstein issued a public statement. The couple noted that there were “no secret nor salacious events to blame.” They blamed the separation on growing separately over the nine years they spent together.

Batsheva Haart reveals that her divorce came down to different values

While Batsheva Haart and Ben Weinstein issued a joint statement when news of their divorce broke, Haart has opted to go into more detail about the end of her marriage in season 2 of My Unorthodox Life. In the first episode of the show’s sophomore season, Haart revealed that the former couple’s goals no longer aligned.

She said that they had reached a stalemate about faith, starting a family, and dietary restrictions. According to Haart, her then-husband was ready to start a family and interested in a more traditional lifestyle, including keeping kosher. Batsheva, who had stepped away from her religious upbringing, wasn’t interested in returning to the faith. The pair reportedly parted amicably.

While My Unorthodox Life viewers are just now seeing Batsheva Haart open up about her divorce, she has been documenting what single life has been like for her for several months on social media. Haart has posted on both Instagram and TikTok, noting that she’s been dating and had a “situationship” at one point. She even referenced having a “Hinge hoe” phase.

What has Ben Weinstein been up to since the divorce?

Ben Weinstein won’t appear in season 2 of My Unorthodox Life, but fans can still keep up with him on Instagram. While Weinstein has been far more hushed about his dating life than Haart, he has been sharing plenty with followers.

Miriam Haart, Batsheva Haart and Ben Weinstein | Netflix © 2021

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’ Fans Wonder if Janelle Brown Is the ‘Real Secret Villian’ of the Brown Family

Since Batsheva Haart and Ben Weinstein ended their marriage, he has moved into a new apartment. In February, he posted a photo from his new pad with the caption, “Change your location, change your luck.” He’s also been trying new fashions, keeping up with his social life, and traveling. In September, he posted photos from a trip to Dubai. While a new love has yet to appear on his Instagram feed, fans will keep their eyes peeled. Batsheva, for her part, hasn’t been revealing the identity of her new suitors, either.