The Name of Amber Heard’s Baby Daughter, Oonagh Paige, Has a Special Meaning

Celebrity kids are often in the spotlight, with fans curious to know everything they can about their charmed lives. Over the past several years, a number of high-profile celebrity children have made headlines, including actor Amber Heard’s baby daughter.

When the child’s birth was announced in the summer of 2021, fans had a lot of questions – and these days, some questions still linger, including the identity of the baby’s father. While Heard has admitted that her privacy is important to her, she has given some insight into her home life with her daughter, including the inspiration for the baby’s name.

When did Amber Heard announce her daughter’s birth?

My little O is a year old today. I still can’t believe you’re here. The greatest year ❤️ pic.twitter.com/S4XZT4a7Vf — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) April 8, 2022

Heard had been divorced from her ex-husband Johnny Depp for several years when she announced the arrival of her infant daughter in July 2021. According to Page Six, Heard made the announcement via Instagram, where she admitted that the baby was born via surrogate.

“I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms,” Heard wrote.

“I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.”

The actor shared a sweet photo of the infant resting on her chest, going on to write:

“A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.”

What is the significance of Amber Heard’s daughter’s name?

Heard has only shared rare glimpses of her daughter over the past year. In February, the star shared some snapshots on social media where she incorporated baby Oonagh into her workout, holding the baby in one hand and a dumbbell in another. According to Hello! Magazine, Heard captioned the photo, “dumbbells are for sissies.”

While Heard hasn’t explicitly stated where the baby’s name came from, the name Oonagh, pronounced “ou-na” is significant in Irish culture and heritage. According to Baby Names, Oonagh means “lamb,” in Latin, while Irish Central notes that it also comes from the Irish word “uan,” meaning a lamb. It may also come from a Latin word meaning “one.”

It’s easier to determine where the tot’s middle name comes from. Heard lost her mother, Paige, in May 2020, paying homage to her in an Instagram post. It seems likely that Heard’s daughter took her middle name from Heard’s mother, who provided such a strong influence on her famous daughter’s life.

Some fans suspect that Elon Musk is the father of Amber Heard’s baby

In light of the high-profile defamation trial between Heard and her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, there has been a growing interest in Heard’s personal life. Since Heard has never revealed the identity of her daughter’s father, there has been a lot of speculation that Heard’s ex-boyfriend, Elon Musk, is actually Oonagh’s biological father.

According to Radar Online, Heard and Musk were briefly involved in 2016, after Heard’s split from Depp. The two then allegedly entered into a complicated legal battle over frozen embryos after they broke up. While neither Musk nor Heard have directly addressed the speculation, the rumor mill has been going into overdrive – and it’s possible that a revelation might be just around the corner.

