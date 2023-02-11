Natasha Lyonne’s Newest Addiction Helped Curb Her Smoking

When it comes to smoking, people nationwide struggle with wanting to quit or how to start. Celebrities are no different, and, fortunately, Natasha Lyonne is sharing how hitting the beach helped her cut back on her smoking.

A look back at Natasha Lyonne’s impressive career

Natasha Lyonne during an interview with host Seth Meyers I Paula Lobo/NBC via Getty Images

Lyonne has become a leading force in the world of Hollywood. Many remember her from Netflix’s 2013 hit TV series Orange Is the New Black, but Lyonne was acting for quite sometime before her Nicky Nichols days.

One of Lyonne’s first roles came back in 1993 in the classic Dennis the Menace. Playing the part of Polly, Lyonne had her first kiss. Talk about an unforgettable story.

American Pie was another one of the actor’s memorable 1990s on-screen appearances. Throughout the 2000s Lyonne guest starred on TV series such as Will & Grace and continued to get cast in blockbusters like 2005’s Crazy for Love.

Lyonne’s seven-season run in Orange Is the New Black only added to the star’s popularity and fame, and the actor has seemingly been on fire ever since. Netflix’s Russian Doll is just one of the many roles Lyonne has won acclaim for over the past few years.

More recently, the award-winning star had a cameo in Glass Onion, another one of Netflix’s hits. Currently, her new show, Poker Face has fans and viewers eagerly tuning in.

Here’s how hitting the beach helped the actor slow down on the smoking

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Lyonne opened up about her new hobby: surfing.

She explained to Jimmy Fallon that it started with the new year as she reflected on who she was. In Lyonne’s words, “I think my whole personality was bad. You know what I mean? What am I doing with the New York and the cigarettes?”

Lyonne went on to add, “So I became a surfer.” Joking that the first step was to Google “midlife crisis”, her research is what led her to her newfound hobby. The actor shared that being in nature has helped her become more zen, but there was another unexpected and added benefit to her new surfer lifestyle.

While in the ocean with a surfboard trying to catch waves, it makes “lighting up” mission-impossible. The Russian Doll star stated, “You want to quit smoking, just start surfing. That’s the ticket.”

Between Lyonne and Fallon’s comedic ways, it was hard to say if she has kicked the smoking habit for good, but, nevertheless, it definitely seems to be helping.

Natasha Lyonne in her new show ‘Poker Face’

Lyonne has a bit of a reputation for dominating Netflix, but the actor’s newest role is for a highly-anticipated Peacock original. Poker Face debuted at the end of January, and audiences and viewers haven’t stopped raving since.

Playing the part of Charlie Cale in the crime and mystery-filled series, Lyonne’s character has a special talent for knowing when someone is lying.

This unique skill helps Charlie solve the crimes are at the heart of the series. Though there hasn’t been any official word, many are hoping the Peacock series gets renewed for a second season.