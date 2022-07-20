Nathan Lane Has Never Won a Primetime Emmy, Despite 6 Guest Actor Nominations

Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. But it also gives Nathan Lane — award-winning star of stage and screen — the spotlight. The series is both a fan favorite and a critical darling. And now the actor has landed an Emmy nod for his guest appearance in Only Murders in the Building. Remarkably, Nathan Lane doesn’t yet have a Primetime Emmy, despite multiple nominations.

Nathan Lane plays Teddy Dimas in ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Nathan Lane of “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” speak during the Showtime segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 13, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Lane landed his big break on Broadway in the 1980s. He eventually scored three Tony Awards, including one for his lead turn in 2001 for The Producers. But the actor’s movie career didn’t really kick off until the 1990s. After voicing Timon in Disney’s animated classic The Lion King, Lane delivered a standout performance in 1996’s The Birdcage opposite Robin Williams.

On television, he’s received three Daytime Emmy nods, including two wins, for Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program. A frequent guest actor on TV sitcoms, he plays Teddy Dimas, a sponsor of the main trio’s titular podcast. Thus far, Lane has appeared in four episodes of the series, thanks to a recurring role that keeps him in the mix.

The actor has a complicated history with the Emmy Awards

Despite his accomplished career, Lane has never won a Primetime Emmy Award. As confirmed by Emmys.com, the actor has received seven nominations, including his most recent for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for Only Murders in the Building. Five previous Emmy nods are in the same category, including nominations for Frasier, Mad About You, and three for Modern Family. Lane’s other Primetime Emmy nod was for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for The Good Wife.

“I couldn’t be happier or more thrilled by this nomination,” Lane told EW of his latest acknowledgment from the Television Academy. “Thank you again and my thanks to the whole Murders family.”

His nod for Only Murders in the Building could give him his best chance yet to finally add one of these statuettes to his mantle. After all, the show received 17 nominations across the board. So perhaps some of that love will translate to a long-awaited win for Lane.

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 is already confirmed

Even if Lane leaves the 2022 Primetime Emmys empty-handed, he’ll likely have another chance. Following Only Murders in the Building’s success with fans and critics, Hulu renewed the show for a third season on July 11, 2022, less than two weeks after season 2 debuted.

Judging by the love the show has received, Only Murders in the Building could be around for a long while. And as long as Martin, Short, and Gomez keep it up — and the show keeps attracting top-level actors like Lane — there’s no reason to think it should leave the airwaves anytime soon.

