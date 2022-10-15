‘NCIS’: Agent Parker Protects Director Vance After a Home Invasion and Jimmy and Agent Knight Figure Out Their Relationship

The latest NCIS case hits close to home. A member of the NCIS team, Director Leon Vance, is in danger. Parker and his agents come to the rescue and offer protection after his home is invaded by criminals. Here’s what to expect in the next episode of NCIS.

Alden Parker and the ‘NCIS’ team help Vance after a home invasion

During NCIS Season 20 Episode 5 (titled “Guardian”), Vance gets a scare after he becomes the victim of a home invasion. Alden gathers the NCIS team to assist him and provide protection. Judging from the photo, it looks like Vance is under a lot of stress.

One big question that needs to be answered is who would target Vance. Why would criminals go through the trouble of invading his home? One possibility is the criminals are looking for NCIS information that only Vance has.

Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight explore their relationship

This episode will also continue where Jimmy Palmer and agent Jessica Knight picked up. They’re exploring where they stand with their relationship. Right now, the couple doesn’t have a label. This is quite strange, considering they have been seeing each other for a few months. Hopefully, we’ll get some answers and find out where these two are headed.

What happened last time on ‘NCIS’

The team goes on the hunt for a serial killer. This case is different from what they’re used to working on because the killer is targeting people at U.S. national parks.

During NCIS Season 20 Episode 4 (titled “Leave No Trace”), we’re also introduced to Agent Jessica Knight’s ex-boyfriend, Gage Winchester (played by Caleb Alexander Smith). Jimmy is a little intimidated by Gage because he’s athletic and very attractive. It also doesn’t help that Gage and Jessica have a history together.

Who plays Director Vance on ‘NCIS’?

Director Vance is played by Rocky Carroll. His character is first introduced during NCIS Season 5 Episode 14 (titled “Internal Affairs”). One of Carroll’s early acting appearances was in the 1989 TV movie Money, Power, Murder. The following year, he made his film debut in the 1989 movie Born on the Fourth of July.

Carroll became a cast regular on the television series Roc in 1991. He played Joey Emerson for 72 episodes until the series ended in 1994. In 1996, Carroll joined the cast of Chicago Hope. He played Dr. Keith Wilkes alongside NCIS alum Mark Harmon from 1996 to 2000. Some of Carroll’s other acting appearances include roles in Welcome to New York, The Agency, The Game, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Our take

It will be interesting to see how Vance responds to being in a position where he needs help. He’s usually the one in charge, so it will likely be humbling to be so vulnerable. It will also be interesting to see how Vance and Parker work together during this crisis.

