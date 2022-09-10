‘NCIS’ Boss Isn’t Convinced a Michael Weatherly Return Could Happen

One big question NCIS fans have had for years is whether Michael Weatherly will return. He was a favorite among viewers, and many were sad to see him go. Here’s what executive producer Steven D. Binder said about Weatherly and why he’s not convinced the actor would return to the series.

Steven D. Binder’s thoughts on a Michael Weatherly return

Many fans have been hoping Weatherly would reprise his role as Special Agent Tony DiNozzo. He left the series in 2016 and went on to star in CBS’ Bull. Now that Bull is over, some fans think this would be the perfect time for him to come back.

During an interview with TV Line, Binder says it would be nice to have Weatherly back. However, he doesn’t think a reunion is going to happen. According to Binder, Weatherly has been “working like a fiend” for years, and it might be time for him to slow down and relax.

“When [Michael Weatherly] left NCIS, he said to me, ‘I am never going to do network television again,’” Binder tells TV Line. “He had just had some kids, and the hours are so long… but then this Bull thing landed in his lap, and again he was working like a fiend.”

Binder thinks Weatherly is going to take a break. He can’t imagine the actor wanting to work as hard as he did after doing two shows back-to-back. “So, I suspect — forgetting Tony DiNozzo for a minute — that Michael Weatherly is on vacation. I’ve known him for a while, and I think he needs to chillax and go someplace tropical. I haven’t spoken to him about that, but we’ve talked over the years, and that’s my guess.”

Sean Murray thinks Michael Weatherly and Mark Harmon could return to ‘NCIS’

Although Binder isn’t hopeful about Weatherly coming back to the show, Sean Murray feels differently. He thinks both Mark Harmon and Weatherly could return.

If you’re missing Weatherly, Murray has some hope for you. He believes his former co-star could reunite with the NCIS team. According to Parade, Murray says he talks to Weatherly often, and they have had conversations about him making a possible NCIS appearance as Tony DiNozzo.

Bull is over, so it wouldn’t be surprising if we hear from DiNozzo during season 20. “I talk to Michael all the time, so we joke about that possibility sometimes,” reveals Murray in his Parade interview.

Furthermore, Harmon is still part of NCIS as an executive producer. During an interview with Parade, Murray says he sees Harmon around the set. He thinks it’s possible he could reprise his role as Gibbs.

“He does pop in,” says Murray. “I saw him two weeks ago actually. So, he’s around. It’s not like he’s packed up and left town or anything. I’m not saying this just to say it for a tease and all that BS; I really, truly believe that the Gibbs could pop up somewhere. I really believe that there’s a possibility of that happening.”

