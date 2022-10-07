‘NCIS’: Brian Dietzen Teases Nick Torres’ Exit, Wilmer Valderrama Reacts

NCIS star Brian Dietzen (Jimmy Palmer) had fans worried after he made a mysterious comment on social media. In the wake of the NCIS Season 20 premiere, Dietzen shared a photo from behind-the-scenes to celebrate the return of a beloved cast member. However, at that same time, he teased the possible exit of another.

‘NCIS’ star Brian Dietzen | Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Brian Dietzen and his ‘NCIS’ co-stars welcomed back a beloved cast member to the set

Ahead of episode 3 “Unearth,” Dietzen took to Instagram to welcome back David McCallum (Dr. Ducky Mallard) to the set. In recent years, the 89-year-old McCallum has reduced his role on NCIS to part-time as Ducky is now the agency’s historian. So, he only shows up on set a handful of times throughout the season.

Dietzen shared a cast photo from the set that featured himself and McCallum, along with Gary Cole (Alden Parker), Sean Murray (Tim McGee), Katrina Law (Jessica Knight), Rocky Carroll (Leon Vance), and Diona Reasonover (Kasie Hines).

Everyone was holding a glass of champagne and appeared to be celebrating. But the second photo Dietzen shared told a different story. It featured the character of Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) trapped in a cage with his therapist, Dr. Grace Confalone (Laura San Giacomo). Then, in the caption, Dietzen really got fans’ attention.

Brian Dietzen teases the exit of Nick Torres, and Wilmer Valderrama reacts

In the caption of his post, Dietzen wrote, “Damn that’s a good looking team! Wait… where’s Torres? This looks like it’s gonna be a good one folks! (AND Ducky’s back!) New episode of #NCIS Monday 9/8c on CBS!”

Immediately, fans started speculating about the exit of Nick Torres. Dietzen’s comment actually sparked rumors about Valderrama leaving the series since he has so many other projects in the works. Most notably, he’s been cast as Zorro for a new Disney series.

“I’m getting a sick feeling that Torres dies,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Torres better stay alive in this next episode.”

Even Valderrama himself got in on the action by sharing his own reaction to Dietzen’s post. He simply posted a crying emoji, prompting even more reaction from fans.

“what!!!!!!! Your gone NoNoNo!!!!” one fan wrote. Another asked, “why you are not in the pic. Are leaving NCIS??” A third added, “You better stay alive in this next episode.” And a fourth simply wrote, “noooo!!!!!!!!!!”

‘NCIS’ didn’t kill off Nick Torres

Dietzen’s post definitely had fans worried. But when the episode was over, Torres was still alive and he had seemingly made a bit of progress in his therapy. The character was struggling with the people who are closest to him leaving — his father, Bishop (Emily Wickersham), and Gibbs (Mark Harmon). He’s finally quit drinking, but it’s clear Torres is still struggling.

As for Dietzen’s mysterious comment, it turns out he was just teasing Valderrama for being the one main cast member who wasn’t part of the scene with McCallum. In response to Valderrama’s crying emoji Dietzen wrote, “I swear we sent you an invite… this feels awkward. ?”

NCIS airs Monday nights on CBS.

