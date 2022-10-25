‘NCIS’: New Information Comes Out About McGee and the Team Tries to Find a Mole

NCIS Season 20 Episode 6 takes a different turn. This time, forensic scientist Kasie Hines helps with an investigation. During her investigation, we learn something interesting about Timothy McGee (played by Sean Murray). Here’s what happened last time on NCIS.

Kasie hunts for a suspected NCIS mole

Sean Murray and Wilmer Valderrama | Bill Inoshita/CBS via Getty Images

NCIS Season 20 Episode 6 (titled “The Good Fighter”) opens with Kasie taking a boxing lesson. As Kasie (played by Diona Reasonover) views a replay of her boxing session on her phone, a man walks up to her. She doesn’t show up for work the next day, and Jimmy becomes concerned. He’s anxious because one of their colleagues, Otis Khatri, was murdered. Much to everyone’s surprise, Kasie’s fingerprints show up on Otis’ laptop.

McGee and Parker (played by Gary Cole) learn Kasie was recruited to do an internal investigation to find a suspected mole at NCIS. She told the team she had been investigating them for about three months. When Kasie talks to Jimmy about her undercover work, she tells him it was lonely. She didn’t like having to keep so many secrets from her friends.

New information comes to light about McGee

RELATED: ‘NCIS’: Vance Has a Romance and Parker Tries to Protect Him After a Home Invasion

McGee is concerned about the amount of information Kasie learned about him during her investigation. “How much of our personal info do you think she accessed?” McGee asks the team. Torres (played by Wilmer Valderrama) picks up on his anxiety and asks if he’s worried about something specific. McGee says he has nothing to hide, but it’s obvious he’s worried.

Later, McGee talks to Kasie about her investigation. “How deep did you go on your personal record search?” he asks. Kasie says she went on a deep search. He then asks if the information would be kept confidential. “If it didn’t have anything to do with mole hunting it went in one eyeball and out the other,” says Kasie.

Unfortunately, Kasie accidentally shares that McGee has an “obsession” with an online store called Lovey’s Sensory Chest. McGee explains it’s a children’s store. “They sell tactile toys and developmental games for children,” says McGee. “The owner’s name is Sam Lovey.”

It’s likely one of McGee’s children has a sensory processing disorder. Based on the information, it’s possible one or both of his children have autism. McGee seemed concerned about anyone finding out.

Executive producer Steven D. Binder once mentioned every detail on the show is intentional. The fact that this detail about the sensory and developmental toys is mentioned will be significant later in the season.

Kasie’s NCIS investigation

Kasie’s investigation shows that it looks like Otis was trying to bypass internal security on the NCIS network. However, she couldn’t figure out why. After McGee investigates, he says it appears Otis was trying to transfer data out of the building.

New information is revealed about Otis

The team discovers Otis wasn’t stealing from NCIS. They think he might have been using the NCIS system to steal proprietary information from corporations. McGee thinks Otis was trying to run a dark web ransomware scheme.

“He was stealing people’s data and then demanding money to give it back,” asserts Parker. Information was stored on the NCIS servers because a civilian server wouldn’t be able to handle that amount of information.

Who killed Otis?

The team discovers someone demanded money from a company on Otis’ list after he died. Kasie goes undercover to find out who sent the ransom demand. It looks like Otis was donating the cash to charities.

There was a $2 million donation to cancer research and Diagnostics of America. Companies were targeted that made a public pledge to donate but never made payments. They were being held accountable for not honoring their commitments.

It turns out, Otis was framed. The real person behind the scheme was agent Grayson, one of the investigators. She was the one who wanted to hold deadbeat charities accountable. Otis reported suspicious activity on the NCIS servers. As a result, Grayson killed him.

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.