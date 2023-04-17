‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Confirms Torres Is Headed to Jail in the Season 20 Finale

Wilmer Valderrama has unveiled his new look for the season 20 finale of NCIS. In a recent post on social media, the NCIS star confirmed that his character, Nick Torres, will be headed to prison.

The clip shows Valderrama sporting a shaved head and an orange jumpsuit. This confirms that Torres will be spending time behind bars in the finale, though to what end is up for debate.

Wilmer Valderrama | Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Wilmer Valderrama reveals his character’s new look in the season 20 finale

Taking to Instagram, Valderrama gave NCIS fans an update on how things are progressing for Torres in season 20. The actor revealed that he has officially finished filming and offered a huge tease for what’s ahead.

“I just wanted to put out a little video since the cat is out of the bag,” Valderrama shared. “I’m wearing an orange jumpsuit, and my hair is all gone, but I wanted to give you guys a little message to tell you that I am incredibly proud of the episode that we just shot.”

The actor followed that up by posting a photo of himself in a prisoner’s uniform on Instagram. Alongside the image, Valderrama wrote a cryptic message that read, “There is nothing more dangerous, than blind loyalty…”

Fans, of course, had already learned that Torres was headed to prison in the season 20 finale. Valderrama’s activity on social media confirms this, though we still don’t know why his character is spending time behind bars.

Viewers will likely have to wait until the finale to find out for sure if Torres has been tasked to go undercover. It also would not be a huge surprise if his storyline is connected to the cliffhanger that producers have teased.

Wilmer Valderrama pays tribute to his fellow ‘NCIS’ cast members

In addition to the major teaser about the season 20 finale, Valderrama also shared a sweet note about his NCIS co-stars. In the same video, Valderrama expressed his deep gratitude for the cast and crew and couldn’t be happier with where things are headed.

“I’m just really, really proud of this crew,” he stated. “So to my crew, I love you. To my writers, thank you for the work. To every director that touched every episode, that you for your direction, your kindness and your patience and to my co-stars, you guys know how I feel about you. We’re a team and most importantly we’re a family.”

Although Valderrama confirmed that he is done filming season 20, it is possible that other cast members are still on set. Even so, it won’t be long before the season is a wrap.

Valderrama concluded the video by assuring fans that the season 20 finale of NCIS is going to be nothing like anything they’ve seen. Unfortunately, he did not reveal any more details beyond that, but it definitely sounds like exciting things are ahead.

With Valderrama hyping up the finale of season 20 online, this season of NCIS is sure to wrap up in epic fashion.

Everything we know about the season 20 finale of ‘NCIS’

Valderrama’s post comes as NCIS is gearing up to return for the last part of season 20. The beloved crime drama will return in full force on Tuesday nights, with the finale set to air at the end of May.

Aside from Torres’ storyline, we still do not know much about the season 20 finale. NCIS producers have been very tight-lipped about the episode, though they have confirmed that ‘Black Sky’ is the title.

We also know that the installment will feature some kind of cliffhanger. This could be related to Torres, especially considering the precarious position he finds himself in during the finale.

If that is true then we might not find out what happens to Torres until the season 21 premiere next year. Either way, fans will not want to miss what’s ahead for the finale.

The season 20 finale of NCIS is set to air on May 22 on CBS.