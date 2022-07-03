‘NCIS’: What We’re Hoping for in Season 20

NCIS Season 19 has wrapped and it’s time to gear up for NCIS Season 20. We’re looking forward to what’s in store for Torres, Knight, Palmer, McGee, Parker, and the rest of the team. Here’s our wish list for this next round of NCIS episodes.

Torres will find love

Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres, Emily Wickersham as NCIS Special Agent Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop, Sean Murray as NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee, Mark Harmon as NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs | Cory Osborne/CBS via Getty Images

Torres (played by Wilmer Valderrama) has experienced a lot of loss in his personal and professional lives. Losing Bishop, Gibbs, and his father so close together has taken a toll. During Season 19 Episode 12 (titled “Fight or Flight”), we saw just how much of an impact all that loss has had on him.

Torres almost got himself killed while participating in an undercover fight. He became so depressed about everyone he cared about leaving him. Torres reached a point where he didn’t see the point of going on with life. He turned to alcohol and withdrew from everyone.

However, after meeting with Dr. Grace, Torres slowly began to find meaning in his life. He stopped drinking and realized he does want to find love again. Hopefully, season 20 will be the time when he finds his true love. (Honestly, we thought Knight and Torres would be the next NCIS couple. We surely didn’t see that Palmer/Knight pairing.)

Jimmy Palmer and Agent Knight will develop their relationship

Most of season 19 has focused on the will-they-won’t-they dance between Agent Jessica Knight (played by Katrina Law) and Jimmy Palmer (played by Brian Dietzen). It’s no secret that Jimmy has a thing for Knight. He made it clear he likes her and wants to explore a romantic relationship.

Knight wasn’t quick to rush into a relationship with Jimmy. Her concern is that a romance would ruin their friendship. However, Knight later let Jimmy know she might be open to something more.

We hope NCIS Season 20 will show some development between Knight and Jimmy. He had time to mourn Breena’s death (she succumbed to COVID-19 during the height of the pandemic), and we want to see him happy.

NCIS Executive Producer Steven D. Binder tells TV Line they’re still deciding which direction the couple will go in. This could go either way.

“By getting together sooner, they can break up sooner and then we can be in that space or they can be together,” says Binder. “We just didn’t want to slow walk the part that we’ve slow walked before because that enables us to get to places that we haven’t done before. We want to actually follow this journey a little more.”

Ducky won’t fully retire

We’ve been seeing less and less of Ducky (played by David McCallum) lately. Right now, as NCIS historian, he is semi-retired. Before this he was the chief NCIS medical examiner. Jimmy fills that role now. We hope Ducky will always be around in some capacity. Our big wish is that he stays part of the agency forever.

Gibbs will return

We don’t think we’re alone when it comes to this wish. If Gibbs returns to NCIS this will make us very happy. Right now, Alden Parker (played by Gary Cole) is in the role that Gibbs left. Perhaps Mark Harmon will stop by for a guest spot.

