Ne-Yo Takes Hit in Ongoing Divorce Case With Crystal Renay

It appears nearly all of our favorite celebrity relationships are ending. One of which is Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay (formerly Smith). The “Irreplaceable” writer is in the middle of a divorce, and it appears it’s getting uglier by the day. He recently took a hit in the courtroom after a judge sided with his estranged wife on a matter related to social media posts.

Crystal Renay accuses Ne-Yo of cheating in a social media post

Renay shocked fans when she took to Instagram to announce that her marriage was over and that it was all due to Ne-Yo’s alleged infidelity.

“8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected,” she wrote in part in a post. “Every last one of them! To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist.” She continued later in the post: “I am not a victim. I am choosing to stand tall with my head held high. If someone can’t love you the way you deserve then it’s up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart, I wish him nothing but the best.”

Reports then surfaced that Ne-Yo got another woman pregnant. There are also allegations that he lives a life of polygamy with consensual partners. In his own statement, he asked that fans respect that they handle things privately.

Judge denies Ne-Yo’s request for Crystal Renay to delete the posts accusing him of cheating

Ne-Yo didn’t appreciate Renay’s post. In fact, he and his legal team allege that it cost him hundreds of thousands of dollars in potential revenue. The Jasmine Brand reports that the singer requested an emergency hearing on the matter and asked that the judge demand Renay delete the post.

“To date, [Ne-Yo] has loss approximately $400,000 in wages associated with public appearances, professional bookings, and promotional efforts related to the promotion of his new musical project,” his lawyers note. “Court intervention is necessary at this time to cease the immediate injury to [Ne-Yo]. Without the intervention of the Court, [Crystal] will continue to engage in similar public acts that are not only in direct violation of the Standing Order but detrimental to the [Ne-Yo].”

But the judge sided with Renay, finding that the mother of three was not in willful violation of the court order. She does not have to remove the post.

This is the pair’s second trip to divorce

While it appears the divorce is going forward, the couple have split previously. They announced they were headed for divorce in 2020. But amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Ne-Yo claimed the quarantine saved them. They renewed their vows earlier this year to celebrate five years of marriage and welcomed another daughter.

