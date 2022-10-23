What a Negroni Sbagliato With Prosecco Is and How to Make Emma D’Arcy’s Drink of Choice

House of the Dragon stars Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy instantly became a meme after HBO Max shared the duo discussing D’Arcy’s drink of choice, a Negroni Sbagliato with Prosecco in it. Now, the internet can’t stop talking about the cocktail. If you’re still wondering what Sbagliato means or how to make the drink, we’ve got you covered.

Emma D’Arcy, Negroni Sbagliato with Prosecco Lover | Lia Toby/Getty Images

Sbagliato means ‘bungled’ or ‘mistaken’

D’Arcy’s drink of choice translates to a “broken” negroni topped with Prosecco. Unlike the traditional negroni, D’Arcy’s version has less alcohol in it.

“Negronis are so drinkable but so strong, which is why they’re so dangerous,” says Henry Jeffreys, drinks writer and author of the Cocktail Dictionary (via The Guardian). “The sbagliato is a really good alternative if you want a negroni, but you also want to get something done afterward.” According to Jeffreys, a “broken” negroni contains 15% alcohol, whereas the standard negroni contains anywhere from 25% to 30%.

How to make a Negroni Sbagliato with Prosecco in it

Traditionally, a negroni calls for Campari, a bitter Italian liqueur, sweet vermouth, and gin. A Negroni Sbagliato starts with Campari and sweet vermouth but uses a sparkling wine like Prosecco instead of the gin.

The best part about this recipe is that you use equal parts of each ingredient to make it. Typically, you would use an ounce and a half of each liquid. These measurements can be altered depending on what you’re serving the drink in. What’s more, the drink can be served neat or over ice, depending on your preference.

Negroni Sbagliato with Prosecco clip inspires thousands of TikToks

HBO Max first posted the clip of D’Arcy and Cooke on Oct. 1. “What’s your drink of choice?” Cooke asks her co-star. “A negroni … ” D’Arcy stars. “I was going to say the same thing,” Cooke interjects.

D’Arcy continues: “Sbagliato … with prosecco in it.” Cooke concludes: “Oh, stunning!”

Now, the video has over 1.7 million views on TikTok. Moreover, the audio from the clip has been used to make more than 51,000 videos on the social media platform.

Emma D’Arcy ‘feels embarrassed’ about the viral clip

In an interview with the New York Times, D’Arcy talked about wanting to tell her mother about becoming a meme, but then she would have to explain what a meme was. “I feel so embarrassed,” D’Arcy said of the clip’s viral nature. “Because in those interviews, when we’ve been at it for six hours, I’m honestly only trying to make Olivia laugh.”

Cooke was somewhat shocked to learn this of her co-star, who jokingly added how she only mentioned the drink as part of her deal to promote Campari. “I’d be like, ‘Ten million pounds, please!'” Cooke quipped.

jennifer coolidge and moira rose discuss a good negroni sbagliato w/ prosecco in it pic.twitter.com/HVdo3PNRLk — Shel-BOO Young ? (@shelby_young) October 12, 2022

Now you can prepare your own Negroni Sbagliato with Prosecco in it — if you are of legal drinking age, of course — to enjoy while watching the House of the Dragon finale. Tune in to the final episode of HOTD Season 1 on Sunday night beginning at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.

RELATED: Eve Best Explains the Significance of Rhaenys Targaryen and Her Dragon Meleys in ‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 9