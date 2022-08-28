Neil Patrick Harris Was ‘Terrified’ to Meet With ‘Gone Girl’ Director David Fincher

Neil Patrick Harris rose to fame for his work in comedies such as Doogie Howser, M.D., and How I Met Your Mother. Well-known for his easy charm, affinity for magic tricks, and hosting abilities, Harris had become a pop culture icon by the late ’90s. However, Harris enjoys keeping his fans on their toes. And every now and then, he takes on an out-of-the-box role that not only tests the actor’s ability to create a new character but challenges an audience’s perception of his public persona as well. In 2014, Harris appeared in David Fincher’s dramatic adaptation Gone Girl. And in a recent video interview with GQ, the actor opened up about his experience working with the iconic director.

Neil Patrick Harris rarely selects dramatic roles

For much of his entertainment career, Harris primarily opted for comedic roles. His acclaimed turns in projects like How I Met Your Mother and the Harold & Kumar series helped to cement his status as a force to be reckoned with. He also developed a prolific career as a host, emceeing the Tony Awards and the Primetime Emmy Awards.

In 2014, Harris tackled Broadway, starring in the title role in the Broadway production Hedwig and the Angry Itch. For his work in the show, Harris won the 2014 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical. That same year, the actor took a bold step, taking on a featured role in the drama Gone Girl.

What did Neil Patrick Harris say about working with David Fincher on ‘Gone Girl’?

Director David Fincher (L) and actor Neil Patrick Harris attend the Opening Night Gala Presentation and World Premiere of “Gone Girl” during the 52nd New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall on September 26, 2014 in New York City. | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

An adaptation of the popular Gillian Flynn novel, Gone Girl tells the story of Missouri native Nick Dunne, who becomes the prime suspect in the sudden, mysterious disappearance of his wife, Amy. While Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike had the leading roles, a strong supporting cast was featured in the film as well – including Harris as Amy’s former flame.

The prospect of working with Fincher was intimidating, even to an industry veteran like Harris. “I’m a huge David Fincher fan,” Harris told GQ in a recent interview. “I got an opportunity to meet David Fincher to see about maybe being in a movie. That’s all I knew, and it wasn’t an audition. It was just go have lunch with the guy, which was terrifying. It’s worse than auditioning.” Harris went on to note that he was unsure of how to approach his meeting with Fincher. But after sitting down with the acclaimed director, the conversation came easy.

Neil Patrick Harris played Desi Collings in ‘Gone Girl’

In his interview with GQ, Harris remarked that his character, Desi Collings, is a person with very unclear intentions. He said it was “fun” to get the chance to not only work with Fincher but to take on such a subtle role. In the film, Desi is a mysterious character, with a deeply-held infatuation with Amy that comes into play after she goes on the run.

When Amy enlists Desi in her ruse, telling him that she escaped her abusive husband, Desi agrees to hide her in his lavish lake house. Unfortunately, Desi becomes another pawn when Amy stages a scene to make it look as though he kidnapped her, slitting his throat during an intimate moment and leaving his body in the lake house even as she returns to Nick. The role was out of character for Harris. But according to IMDb, the actor received praise for his work, and for the subtle way that he was able to bring Desi Collings to life.

