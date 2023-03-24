What Is the Net Worth of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Partner Georgina Rodriguez?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner model Georgina Rodriguez added reality TV star to her resume with the debut of her Netflix show I Am Georgina in 2022. The series was renewed for a second season and released in March 2023. With cameras going behind the scenes of her life, fans have some questions about Rodriguez.

It’s no secret that her beau is one of the richest soccer players in the world but Rodriguez also has an hefty net worth of her own. Here’s how she made her fortune.

Georgina Rodriguez attends the Tar red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival | Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Where Rodriguez worked before she met Ronaldo

Rodriguez was born on Jan. 27, 1994 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her family moved to Spain when she was a child and she was raised in the town of Jaca. She previously worked as a waitress, an au pair, and sales associate for Massimo Dutti and Gucci. She met Ronaldo at Gucci.

During an interview on the Spanish program El Hormiguero, Rodrguez explained: “Cristiano and I come from very humble families. So we value every opportunity because we know how much they’re worth.”

The Sun quoted her as saying: “It’s true things have gone well for me in recent years but I’ve also worked a lot and have known how to use my time and social media … I’m delighted to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner, I’m totally in love with him and I feel very fortunate as a result.

“I’m conscious that being his girlfriend offers me many opportunities, but I’ve worked for and built up what I’ve got in the bank. I’m proud of my work and how I’ve managed my career and achieved a balance between my professional, personal, and family life.”

What is Rodriguez’s net worth today?

A description of Rodriguez’s Netflix show says that she is a mom, influencer, and a businessperson.

She has more than 47 million followers on Instagram and has modeled for several years appearing on the covers of Harper’s Bazaar Spain, VIP Magazine, Portugal’s VIP Magazine, and Diva E Donna Magazine to name a few.

She’s also credited as one of the directors of I Am Georgina and according to Celebrity Net Worth, today Rodriguez’s net worth is estimated to be $10 million.

Model Georgina Rodriguez at the Ariston theatre during the 70th Sanremo Italian Song Festival | Marco Ravagli/Future Publishing via Getty Images

What is Ronaldo’s net worth?

As one of the most famous athletes on the planet Rodriguez’s partner has amassed an impressive net worth in career earnings and other business ventures off the pitch.

CR7 played for Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus before signing a deal with Al Nassar FC in late 2022 worth $215 million per year. As Celebrity Net Worth noted, Ronaldo now has a net worth of $500 Million and by the time he retires the footballer will have easily surpassed $1 billion in career earnings.

Ronaldo also has endorsement deals with a number top brands including Nike, Armani, Tag Heuer, Egyptian Steel, Herbalife, Italia Independent, Clear, PokerStars, and Castrol.