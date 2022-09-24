Netflix Announces the Premiere Date of ‘the Crown’ Season 5

Netflix’s global fan event, Tudum, isn’t short on big news. Along with information on several important originals, Netflix has chosen the fan event as the perfect time to announce the release date of The Crown season 5. Fans of the famed Netflix original will be thrilled to know it is returning sooner rather than later, despite the sudden death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8.

Fans who have been anxiously awaiting the release of The Crown season 5 won’t have to wait much longer. During a global fan event, Netflix announced that The Crown season 5 will premiere on November 9. The day can’t come soon enough for fans who have been waiting a while for new content. Season 4 of the famed biographical series premiered back in November 2020.

While the death of Queen Elizabeth II pushed the world into mourning, Netflix opted not to delay the release. According to Deadline, the series was always meant to premiere in November 2022. Most other seasons were released in the autumn, too. The show’s inaugural season was released on the streaming service provider on November 4, 2016. One year and one month later, Netflix released season 2. Seasons 3 and 4 were released in November 2019 and November 2020, respectively.

Queen Elizabeth II’s death did not impact season 5, but it did impact production on season 6 of ‘The Crown’

When Queen Elizabeth II died suddenly in September, the cast of The Crown was on set. As a sign of respect for the queen, production on the series was halted during the mourning period. The cast and crew were not on set on the date of the queen’s state funeral, either. While the queen’s death did cause a production pause, her unexpected passing did not impact season 5.

Season 5 wrapped production in early 2022 after breaking for the 2021 holiday season. According to Variety, Netflix wrapped filming a few days ahead of schedule in December 2021. The early wrap was to accommodate several positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. The cast returned in January 2022 to complete production for the season.

The cast and crew returned to the set on September 1 to begin filming season 6 of The Crown but paused production on September 8 after the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. While the pause has ended, it will be some time before fans see the sixth and final season of The Crown. While Netflix has not announced an official release date for the final season, industry insiders assume season 6 will be released in either November or December 2023. If the assumptions are correct, the show’s last season will follow the same release schedule as previous seasons.

What will season 5 and season 6 of ‘The Crown’ cover?

Season 5 of The Crown is set to cover some of the most turbulent moments in the royal family’s recent history. Season 4 of the series ended in 1990. While Netflix isn’t releasing a ton of information about what the next season will cover, it looks as if season 5 will cover at least several years of the 1990s, including King Charles III and Princess Diana’s divorce. The season is likely to cover Princess Diana’s death in a car accident in 1997, too.

Season 6, which is still a ways off, will likely bring fans into the early 2010s, with the final season covering important political events, Kings Charles III’s second marriage, and Prince William’s romance with Kate Middleton. According to The Guardian, Meg Bellamy will take on the part of a young Kate.

