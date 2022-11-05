Netflix’s ‘Blockbuster’: A Breakdown of What’s True and What’s Fiction

TL;DR:

The premise of Netflix’s Blockbuster is inspired by the true story of the chain’s closing.

It’s loosely based on reality, but Blockbuster‘s characters and events are fictionalized.

Blockbuster highlights a real strength of the video chain (and brick-and-mortar retailers).

Blockbuster has officially landed on Netflix, and the workplace comedy is bringing fans back to the beloved video rental store. Sadly, the series covers the company’s demise, depicting all but one Blockbuster shuttering in the wake of online shopping and streaming. In that regard, Netflix’s Blockbuster is inspired by a true story. But how much of the series is real and how much is fictionalized?

‘Blockbuster’ is loosely based on the true story of the company’s downfall

When it comes to the true tale behind Blockbuster on Netflix, only the show’s premise has any basis in reality. The series takes place at the last remaining Blockbuster after the rest have closed down. It opens with franchise owner Timmy Yoon (Randall Park) receiving a call from corporate, revealing that their location is essentially on its own.

And when the last few Blockbuster stores closed their doors in 2019, they did leave one standing. The final retailer — located in Bend, Ore. — remains open today. They function independently of the once-giant corporation, much like Timmy’s store in the show. However, that’s really where the similarities end.

The Netflix series fictionalizes the closing of Blockbuster, unraveling in a different location and year than the events that occurred in real life. Conveniently, the streamer doesn’t focus too heavily on its own part in the video chain’s demise. And when it comes to the actual storytelling, most of it is original to the show.

Apart from the premise, most of Netflix’s ‘Blockbuster’ is fictionalized

That’s right, outside of the premise of Netflix’s Blockbuster, the show isn’t based on real people or true stories. The characters, their personal journeys, and the overall plot aren’t pulled from real-life events related to Blockbuster. In fact, many are creations of showrunner Vanessa Ramos.

During an interview with Inverse, Ramos admitted the series sees her “characters using Blockbuster.” And those characters were inventions of her own mind, sometimes inspired by the people she knows and loves.

“[During the] pandemic, I was missing all these people in my life,” Ramos explained. “Connie is based on my mom. It was just building around Timmy and the rest of the pieces were a bit of a fantasy team of people I missed.”

But even if the characters from Blockbuster are fictionalized, their Netflix show does touch on a true strength of the once-great retailer.

The Netflix series touches on the true strength of brick-and-mortar retailers

The majority of Netflix’s Blockbuster may not be based in reality, but the series captures the true strength of the video rental chain — and of brick-and-mortar retailers in general.

The central theme of Blockbuster is the importance of human connection, something the main cast uses to their advantage as they try to keep their store afloat. They emphasize the importance of community on numerous occasions, and the actors and creators have discussed that aspect of the show at length.

Speaking with PopSugar, series lead Randall Park even revealed that the in-person interaction is what he misses most about Blockbuster. That’s something viewers who frequented the video store will likely agree on. So, even if the characters and events are fictionalized, they’re capturing the true experience of those nostalgic for the company’s heyday.

Blockbuster is now streaming on Netflix.

