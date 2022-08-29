Netflix Releases First Glimpse of Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer, and Fans Are ‘Concerned’ About the Actor’s Mental Health

Evan Peters will star as infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in an upcoming Netflix limited series created by Ryan Murphy. Netflix just released the first glimpse of Peters as Dahmer, and fans are reacting online. Here’s what we know so far about the show and what fans are saying about Peters.

Evan Peters | Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Netflix just released the first glimpse of Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer

Streaming service Netflix just dropped the first look of Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in an upcoming limited series about the serial killer. The streamer released a 9-second teaser for the show, as well as a photo of Peters as the starring character.

The series was created by Ryan Murphy, the mastermind behind other terrifying shows like American Horror Story and Ratched. Murphy also created Glee, The Politician, Pose, and more.

The 9-second teaser shows Peters in character, wearing Dahmer’s signature eyeglasses. The camera zooms in on one of Peters’ pupils as it dilates, turning completely black until it fills the screen with darkness. Creaking sounds and screaming in the background add to the teasers’ eerie feel. Netflix also shared an image of Peters as Dahmer from behind, with his profile partially obscured.

Not much is known about the upcoming limited series, including the release date, although it has been confirmed that the show will air in 2022. The series has been titled Dahmer with the subtitle Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

According to Collider, the show will tell the story of Jeffrey Dahmer, the infamous serial killer who murdered 17 boys and young men between 1978 and 1991, through the eyes of his victims. The series will also show how Wisconsin police handled the Dahmer murder investigations.

More of Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in the upcoming Netflix series titled "Monster: A Jeffrey Dahmer Story," reportedly coming later this year.



(Source: @nicoleaxavier)pic.twitter.com/uODtAp9Fwg — Netflix Life (@NetflixLifee) August 25, 2022

Fans are ‘concerned’ about Evan Peters’ mental health after seeing him as Jeffrey Dahmer

Evan Peters’ fans are concerned about the Emmy Award-winning actor after seeing the first glimpse of the Mare of Easttown star as Jeffrey Dahmer in the Netflix teaser. They are discussing it in a Reddit thread.

“Concerned for evan peters’ mental health,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Damn, wasn’t he just talking about how all these roles like this are taking a toll on his mental health? He seems like a cool guy, I hope he’s doing enough to look after himself.”

“I just hope Evan doesn’t end up mentally drained like he did after his AHS Cult roles,” said another fan. “That was really scary how much it affected him the first time. He accepted the role so I hope everything goes well.”

Others think the actor has learned how to manage portraying dark characters. “He seems to be taking a year out after wrapping it last September, so think he is taking care of his mental health and resting so hopefully no repeats of the breakdown he suffered after filming Cult,” wrote one fan.

And many expressed excitement about the new series with comments like, “I think Ross Lynch and Evan Peters are the best castings to portray Dahmer. I can’t wait to see Evans version.”

Evan Peters will play serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Ryan Murphy's Netflix limited series, 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'



(via @DEADLINE | https://t.co/QsEe9BLsLw) pic.twitter.com/7H68cELZFj — Fandom (@getFANDOM) March 24, 2021

The ‘American Horror Story’ star previously said it ‘hurt his soul’ to play murderous characters

The concern fans have for Evan Peters makes sense, considering the actor’s previous comments about playing violent characters. He has appeared in almost every season of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story. His roles as James March in season 5 (known in the AHS fandom as Hotel) and Kai Anderson in season 7 (known as Cult) showed the actor murdering people in particularly gruesome ways.

In a 2018 interview with GQ, Peters explained the toll it took on him to portray such dark characters. “I’m goofy, I’m silly, I like to have fun. I don’t like to yell and scream. I actually hate it. I think it’s disgusting and really awful, and it’s been a challenge for me. Horror Story sort of demanded that of me,” he said.

“It’s been all a massive stretch for me and really difficult to do. It’s hurting my soul and Evan as a person. There’s this massive amount of rage that’s been called upon from me, and the emotional stuff that’s been called on me for Pose has been heartbreaking, and I’m sick. I don’t feel good.”

RELATED: Evan Peters Reveals The 2 Most Traumatic Scenes He Filmed For ‘American Horror Story’