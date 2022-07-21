Netflix Wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Docuseries to Premiere Around the Same Time as ‘The Crown’ — Report

TL; DR:

Netflix reportedly wants Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s docuseries streaming by the end of 2022.

The streamer is reportedly pushing for it to debut around the same time asThe Crown Season 5.

There’s a concern Netlfix will be “scooped” by Prince Harry’s memoir.



The saga of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries continues. Following speculation regarding whether or not the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Platinum Jubilee weekend experience would be documented, it appears audiences may get to see it before 2022 is over. Netflix reportedly wants to premiere Harry and Meghan’s docuseries around the same time as The Crown. The reason? Fear of being “scooped” by Harry’s memoir.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries has been a long time coming

Meghan and Harry signed a lucrative deal to produce content for Netflix in 2020. A year later, in July 2021, their production company, Archewell Productions, announced a project with the streamer.

Meghan would produce an animated children’s series called Pearl. Then in April 2022, Netflix canceled Pearl. Not long after, reports surfaced the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were filming a docuseries in their new home of Montecito, California.

Glimpses of Harry and Meghan’s two children aren’t out of the question. It’s also believed to be a series similar to Keeping Up With the Kardashians, earning it the nickname, Keeping Up With the Sussexes.

“For any good fly-on-the-wall documentary, you need some tension, you need drama, otherwise, it’s just boring, isn’t it?” royal editor Richard Eden said, according to the Latin Times. “You know, Netflix, they do want bang for their buck.”

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry have been spotted on numerous occasions with a Netflix camera crew in tow.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Netflix reportedly doesn’t want to get ‘scooped’ by Prince Harry’s memoir

According to a July 2022 report from Page Six, Netflix is pushing to get Harry and Meghan’s docuseries out before the end of the year. The streamer reportedly hopes to have the docuseries premiere shortly after The Crown Season 5 does.

Why the push to release Meghan and Harry’s Netflix docuseries? A source told the publication it has to do with Harry’s memoir, which they say will debut before The Crown.

“There is a lot to organize and a lot of things at play here,” they said. The source continued, saying, “Netflix wants to make sure they get in there and don’t get scooped” by Harry’s memoir.

Executives at Netflix “knew the book was coming out, which is why they wanted the series this year,” the source said. “They don’t want to hold off any longer.”

Prince Harry’s memoir has no release date, ‘The Crown’ Season 5 expected in November 2022

Meanwhile, Harry’s memoir has no release date. He announced the book in July 2021 via Archewell, calling it an “accurate and wholly truthful” account of his life.

No further details such as the title, cover image, or launch date, have been released. However, some reports stated Harry delayed the memoir to include Platinum Jubilee weekend.

As for The Crown, things with Netflix’s original series are more concrete. New episodes premiere in November 2022. They will feature Elizabeth Debicki portraying Princess Diana in the later years of her life.

RELATED: Prince Harry’s Life Presents a ‘Not-so-Small Problem’ for His Upcoming Memoir — Expertts and All’ — Expert