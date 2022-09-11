Netflix Won’t Delay Release of ‘Sins of Our Mother’ After Lori Vallow’s Surviving Son, Colby Ryan, Was Arrested

Days before Sins of Our Mother hits Netflix, police arrested Lori Vallow’s only surviving son, Colby Ryan. He is the primary family member in the three-episode documentary, which talks about his mother and the death of his two siblings. The new series is scheduled to hit Netflix on Sept. 14, 2022. Could Netflix delay the release of Sins of Our Mother because of the arrest? It’s not likely.

‘Sins of Our Mother’: Colby Ryan | Netflix

Police arrested Lori Vallow’s son, Colby Ryan, on Sept. 3, 2022

Mesa police officers arrested Lori Vallow’s only surviving son, Colby Jordan Ryan, on Sept. 3, 2022. His wife, Kelsee Ryan, also heavily featured in the Sins of Our Mother documentary, accused Colby of rape. The pair, who have two children together, are separated. According to NBC News, she reported that the two engaged in consensual kissing, but Kelsee did not want to have sexual relations with him.

The following day, Kelsee recorded a conversation between herself and Colby when he admitted to the sexual assault. He also “made verbal admissions” during a police interview. Colby is currently at the Maricopa County Jail, held on two counts of sexual assault.

What is ‘Sins of Our Mother’ about on Netflix?

Sins of Our Mother on Netflix is a true story told documentary style about the deaths of Colby’s younger siblings, Tylee Ashlyn Ryan and Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow. The chilling trailer features conversations between Colby and Lori Vallow. Kelsee is also heavily involved in the documentary, describing her interaction with Lori Vallow and the entire family before and after the disappearance of Colby’s siblings.

“Lori Vallow was known to friends and family as a devoted mother of three, a loving wife, and a woman of God,” the Netflix synopsis reads. “But over the past three years, something went very wrong: Now Lori is in jail, waiting to stand trial for conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of her fourth husband, her fifth husband’s wife, and her two youngest children.”

The synopsis leads to one question that the documentary hopes to answer.

“For the first time, Lori’s surviving son Colby steps forward to provide exclusive insight into his family’s backstory as well as their present-tense narrative as Lori faces justice. At the heart of this three-part series is a single burning question: how did a seemingly normal woman become the most notorious mother in America?”

Could Netflix postpone the release of ‘Sins of Our Mother’?

‘Sins of Our Mother’: Charles Vallow, Colby Ryan and Lori Vallow | Netflix

As of Sept. 9, 2022, Netflix did not pull Sins of Our Mother from its scheduled release date — Sept. 14. It does not appear that it will delay the documentary’s release. Colby Ryan’s arrest is not related to the deaths of his two siblings, so it does not affect the show’s production. However, the allegations against Colby paint a contrasting picture of how he and his wife are portrayed in the documentary. Viewers of the upcoming series will have opinions on his testimony in the show following his arrest.

The three-episode documentary, Sins of Our Mother, hits Netflix on Sept. 14, 2022.

