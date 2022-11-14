Netflix’s ‘Inside Man’ Cast, Character Guide, and Where You’ve Seen Them Before

A new BBC and Netflix production, Inside Man, hit the streaming giant with a star-studded cast. The premise behind the thriller-turned-dark comedy is that everyone is capable of murder when met with the right person and circumstances. As you watch the drama play out, take a look at where you might recognize each cast member of Inside Man from before they joined the 4-part series.

‘Inside Man’ cast: David Tennant as the Vicar

For many Inside Man viewers, the cast pulled them into the drama — David Tennant and Stanley Tucci are both well-known across the globe. Tennant portrays English vicar Harry Watling who ends up in a challenging situation.

Considered one of Scotland’s greatest actors, Tennant is well known for portraying the doctor in Doctor Who since 2005. The 51-year-old actor’s filmography is extensive, from playing Barty Crouch Junior in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire to becoming Crowley in Good Omens for two seasons. He’s also known for portraying Lord Commander in Final Space, Kilgrave in Jessica Jones, and D.I. Alec Hardy in Broadchurch.

Stanley Tucci portrays Death Row inmate Jefferson Grieff in the ‘Inside Man’ cast

Five-time Emmy Award winner Stanley Tucci portrays a former criminology professor on Death Row in an Arizona prison in Inside Man. Jefferson Grieff strangled his wife and then cut off her head. The wife’s father is still searching for his daughter’s severed head.

He also has an extensive array of film and TV show credits. He began acting in 1985 with his debut film role in Prizzi’s Honor and hasn’t stopped since. Tucci’s well-known roles include Caesar Flickerman in the four Hunger Games movies, Nigel in The Devil Wears Prada, Paul Child in Julie & Julia, and Dr. Abraham Erskine in Captain America: The First Avenger.

‘Inside Man’: Stanley Tucci as Jefferson Grieff | Netflix

Dolly Wells portrays Janice Fife in the ‘Inside Man’ cast on Netflix

In Inside Man, Janice Fife is a mathematics tutor to Harry Watling’s son, Ben. She’s a quiet recluse who keeps to herself and is very serious about teaching maths. However, viewers see how clever and cunning she is when placed in an impossible situation.

Dolly Wells is an English actor who is well known for playing Mrs. Featherstone in Pride and Prejudice Zombies, Doll & Em, and Bridget Jones’s Diary. Her recent credits include playing Margaret in the TV series Outlaws and Aunt Sadie in The Pursuit of Love.

Lydia West becomes crime journalist Beth Davenport

Viewers immediately meet Lydia West’s character, Beth Davenport, in the opening scene of Inside Man. Although she’s quiet and subdued on the bus, the crime journalist finds her footing as she begins searching for her new missing friend, Janice.

Lydia West is a British actor known for her roles in the BBC series Years and Years, and It’s a Sin. She also appeared as Lucy in Dracula. Her most recent roles include Monique Thompson in the Apple TV+ series Suspicion and Reilly Clayton in Netflix’s The Pentaverate.

Who plays the Vicar’s wife, Mary, in the ‘Inside Man’ cast?

‘Inside Man’: David Tennant as Harry Watling and Dolly Wells as Janice Fife | Netflix

Lyndsey Marshal portrays Harry’s wife, Mary Watling. However, she doesn’t support Harry’s faith and is quick to murder someone when her son’s life is in danger. Marshal is known for her recurring role as Cleopatra in HBO’s Rome and Lady Sarah Hill in the BBC period drama Garrow’s Law.

Supporting cast in ‘Inside Man’ on Netflix

Dylan Baker portrays prison warden Casey who assists Grieff in taking cold cases from outside the prison. The American actor also has extensive film and TV credits. He is well known for the movies Planes, Trains, & Automobiles, Happiness, Thirteen Days, Road to Perdition, Spider-Man 2, and Spider-Man 3. You might recognize Baker from the TV series Murder One or The Good Wife.

Atkins Estimond portrays Grieff’s death row assistant Dillon Kempton. He’s a serial killer on death row, but he has a photographic memory, so he mentally records Grieff’s meetings. Viewers might recognize Esitmond from the STARZ drama Hightown.

Kate Dickie plays Morag, an associate of Grieff’s in England. Her role in the series is to help the death row inmate solve cases from the outside. Dickie is a well-known Scottish actor with an extensive list of credits in TV and film in Scotland. Viewers might recognize her from her role in the BBC series Tinsel Town and as Lysa Arryn in the HBO series Game of Thrones.

Louis Oliver plays the Vicar’s son, Ben. He appeared in the TV Series Sherlock, and Midnight Mass.

All four episodes of Inside Man are available for streaming on Netflix.