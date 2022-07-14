Netflix’s ‘Resident Evil’ Creator Says Even Newbies Can Watch This Series

If you’re looking to fill that horror void left behind by Stranger Things, Netflix’s take on Resident Evil might be something for fans to check out. Those of you wondering whether or not you’ll understand what’s happening in the series, the show’s creator, Andrew Dabb, says not to worry.

How many episodes is the first season of ‘Resident Evil’ on Netflix?

Netflix dropped Resident Evil on July 14, 2022. Based on the video games of the same name, the Resident Evil franchise also includes several movies starring Milla Jovovich and one reboot. The Netflix series tackles the story from a different perspective.

With eight hour-long episodes, Resident Evil hits the ground running with zombies, giant bloodthirsty bugs, and an evil corporation intent on taking over the world. All eight episodes premiered on the same day.

You don’t have to be a diehard fan to watch the series

With so many movies and spinoffs, some viewers might be hesitant to take on a show with so much backstory. However, Resident Evil creator Andrew Dabb says not to worry. Even the freshest newbie can understand what’s happening in the Netflix series.

Speaking to SyFy Wire, Dabb said, “You don’t need to know anything about the games or the movies to understand this story. If you know a little, if you’re familiar with the games at all, there are Easter eggs in there that you will pick up on. but you could come in completely blind and you would have a good time.”

Dabb included some surprises for all of the diehard fans as well. When Netflix asked about Easter eggs in this version of Resident Evil, Dabb replied, “There are a lot. There is a lot of stuff with Wesker and his origin story and how he became who he is. A lot of stuff with our nods to William Birkin and a lot of stuff that nods to the original two games, which obviously played very heavily into the backstory of this character. And then when it comes to the creatures we have a few treats, little and big that we were able to have fun with. Capcom and Netflix have been great partners in allowing us a lot of room to play.”

What is the new ‘Resident Evil’ on Netflix?

Netflix’s logline for the show reads, “Year 2036 – 14 years after Joy caused so much pain, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the bloodthirsty infected and mind-shattering creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the sinister Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie.”

Of course, the Umbrella Corporation plays an integral role in the series, just as it does in the movies and the video games. The company creates the T-virus, which turns most of the world’s population into zombies. On top of that, viewers will also catch glimpses of monstrous worms, mutated dogs, and creatures called Lickers. The virus wiped out the majority of humanity. However, a few remain to fight for their lives in the Netflix series. Resident Evil stars Lance Reddick, Tamara Smart, Ella Balinska, Sienna Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, and Paola Nuñez.

Catch all of Resident Evil Season 1 currently streaming on Netflix.

