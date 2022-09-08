Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ Has a Plan for the Series Regarding Queen Elizabeth’s Death

The Netflix series The Crown follows the life of Queen Elizabeth II from her marriage to Prince Philip and the subsequent events throughout her time as a royal. The show is currently filming its sixth and final season, but officials revealed grave concerns regarding the queen’s health on Sept. 8, 2022. At 1:30 p.m. ET, the official Twitter account for royal matters announced Queen Elizabeth’s death. However, producers recently revealed their plan for the popular Netflix series and how they plan to incorporate her death.

‘The Crown’ features historical events surrounding the British royals

Premiering in 2016, Netflix’s drama series The Crown gave audiences a look into the historical family of monarchs. Starting with Queen Elizabeth’s courtship with Prince Philip, the series takes viewers on a journey highlighting some of the most dramatic moments in Britain’s history. The Crown touches on the dissolution of King Charles III’s marriage to Princess Diana, as well as her tragic death after their split.

‘The Crown’ producers have their own ‘Operation London Bridge’ plan in place involving the queen’s death

The term Operation London Bridge refers to the plan officials follow in case of Queen Elizabeth’s death. First created in the 1960s, Operation London Bridge gets updated each year, revolving around any new protocols that need to be implemented. This includes the order of who is notified, when the announcement gets made, funeral arrangements, and the timeline for when King Charles III gets crowned as the new king of England.

However, producers of The Crown have their own version of Operation London Bridge regarding how the series will handle the portrayal of Queen Elizabeth’s death. Right now, Netflix is filming the sixth and final season of The Crown and previously planned for the series to end with the characters in 2002, when the queen lost her mother and sister, Princess Margaret. Now, rumors suggest the show concludes with the characters in 2005. But, reports suggest producers have a plan in place detailing how to adapt the ending concerning the queen’s death.

According to the New York Post, a Netflix insider said, “We have our own version of Operation London Bridge. This is particularly pertinent for if we are filming. Filming will shut down immediately if we are in production for at least a week. There would also be lots of discussion about when to restart.”

Netflix plans to release season 5 in November 2022

The Crown Season 5 is set to premiere in November 2022, and fans will likely see season 6 in 2023. With Queen Elizabeth’s death, the release date for season 6 might get pushed back. If The Crown Season 6 ends with the characters in 2005, viewers will get a chance to see the events leading up to King Charles III’s marriage to Camilla Parker Bowles. However, recent developments might change a great deal of the upcoming storyline.

