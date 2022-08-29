Netflix’s ‘The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes’ Release Date Revealed

Netflix continues to dip its resources into true crime content surrounding history’s most notorious serial killers. If you enjoyed other installments in the Conversations with a Killer series, then you’re in luck. Netflix officially revealed the official release date for the upcoming The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, which is just in time for audiences to get truly creeped out leading into the Halloween season.

Netflix’s ‘Conversations with a Killer’ series adds Jeffrey Dahmer after it started with Ted Bundy and John Wayne Gacy

Jeffrey Dahmer | EUGENE GARCIA/AFP via Getty Images

In 2019, Netflix premiered The Ted Bundy Tapes on schedule with the 30th anniversary of his execution. The four 60-minute episodes containing interviews and archival footage of Ted Bundy fascinated audiences around the world. However, some viewers thought it was exploitative of a very dangerous criminal.

Nevertheless, Netflix brought the series back in 2022 with The John Wayne Gacy Tapes. The show featured some never-before-heard audio footage that took place over the course of his incarceration. Additionally, the series took a look at interviews with participants who were close to the case, one of which was from a surviving victim.

The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes are next in the Conversations with a Killer franchise, and the release date is closer than one might think.

‘The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes’ release date officially revealed

According to Netflix’s Tudum, Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes has a release date of Oct. 7. Ryan Murphy’s scripted series Dahmer doesn’t have a set release date yet, but the streaming service highlighted that they will be supplemental series for those who want to learn more about the serial killer. See below for the preface to the crimes the series is based on:

When Milwaukee police entered the apartment of 31-year-old Jeffrey Dahmer in 1991, they weren’t prepared for what they’d find. From a freezer full of human heads to decomposing body parts, the discovery amounted to the grisly personal museum of a sadistic killer. Dahmer quickly confessed to sixteen murders in Wisconsin over the span of four years, plus another murder in Ohio — but the most shocking revelation involved acts of necrophilia and cannibalism.

Netflix’s Tudum also provided a more detailed look at what The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes will offer audiences:

Back for a third iteration, Conversations with a Killer uses never-before-heard audio interviews between Dahmer and his defense team to answer the big question: Why was Dahmer, who had been convicted of sexual assault of a minor in 1988, able to avoid suspicion and detection from police as he stalked Milwaukee’s gay scene for victims, many of whom were people of color? The three-part docuseries not only delves into the killer’s warped psyche but also examines police accountability through a modern-day lens.

Netflix is also revealing a Jeffrey Dahmer mini-series starring Evan Peters

Netflix is going all in when The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes release date hits in October. This year will also premiere a mini-series on the streaming platform called Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The mind behind American Horror Story, Murphy, is bringing this iteration of the story to life. Monster will tell the story from the killer’s perspective, introducing a haunting look into the mind of a serial killer. Actor Evan Peters will star as Dahmer.

Richard Jenkins, Penelope Ann Miller, Niecy Nash, Michael Learned, Shaun J. Brown, and Colin Ford co-star.

Actor Jeremy Renner once played Dahmer, which ultimately “haunted” the actor into his real life.

