Netflix’s Upcoming Series ‘Kaleidoscope’ Is an Immersive Experience That Viewers Can Watch in Any Order

News of the Netflix upcoming series Kaleidoscope is exciting viewers worldwide. The new heist drama offers fans an immersive experience in the streaming world. Kaleidoscope is an eight-episode series, but viewers can choose their own adventure and watch the episodes in any order.

Jordan Mendoza as RJ, Peter Mark Kendall as Stan Loomis, Giancarlo Esposito as Leo Pap, Jai Courtney as Bob Goodwin, Rosaline Elbay as Judy Goodwin, Paz Vega as Ava Mercer in episode ‘Yellow’ of ‘Kaleidoscope’ | Netflix

The upcoming Netflix series’ Kaleidoscope’ can be watched in any order

At its core, Kaleidoscope tells the story of a talented group of thieves who plan to unlock a seemingly unbreakable vault and make off with a massive payday. The story spans over 25 years, but viewers aren’t meant to watch the episodes chronologically.

In fact, the series can be watched in any order, allowing each viewer to see the story in a different way. “When you watch Kaleidoscope, all the information is there to be able to connect the dots and know the story,” executive producer Russell Fine told Tudum.

How to watch ‘Kaleidoscope’

So how does it work? Each episode of Netflix’s Kaleidoscope is named after a different color. Some fans may start with “Yellow,” others with “White,” etc. While each viewer will see all the colors, the order that they watch the episodes will affect their viewpoint of the show.

“Being able to move around and watch different orders gives you a different viewpoint on the characters. There are questions that are going to be asked in one episode that are answered in another episode,” creator Eric Garcia said.

Paz Vega as Ava Mercer, Giancarlo Esposito as Leo Pap, Jai Courtney as Bob Goodwin, Peter Mark Kendall as Stan Loomis in episode ‘White’ of ‘Kaleidoscope’ | Netflix

“Similarly, there’ll be answers in an episode that you’re watching that you don’t even know are answers to something until you see the question when you watch another episode.”

Netflix is the perfect platform for a non-linear series

Netflix is a streaming service that almost always releases full episodes of a series at once. Some streaming platforms have moved away from this structure, but Garcia realized it allowed for a fascinating concept.

“The idea for the series started from a structural place,” Garcia explained in a behind-the-scenes video. “I thought, ‘With batch delivery, you’re getting everything at once. There’s no reason conceptually why you should have to watch them one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight.”

He continued. “You’re gonna see a different order than I’m gonna see, than my mother’s gonna see, than my wife is gonna see.”

Netflix currently has an interactive film available

The idea of an immersive experience for a film or TV show isn’t entirely new. In 2018, the creative minds behind the sci-fi drama series Black Mirror released an interactive film called Bandersnatch on Netflix. The series presents viewers with choice points, and they have 10 seconds to decide how the main character will proceed.

Some fans have also noticed that Kaleidoscope has a few things in common with the 1992 Quentin Tarantino film Reservoir Dogs. The movie follows a heist with multiple characters named after different colors.

Kaleidoscope premieres on January 1, 2023, only on Netflix.

