‘Never Have I Ever’ 4: Will John McEnroe Return to Narrate?

Netflix’s new season of Never Have I Ever would not be complete without the infamous narrator John McEnroe. The famed tennis player is a figment of imagination for Devi and helps give a clearer picture of her teenage decisions. He also connects to Devi’s father, who was a fan of McEnroe. But with Netflix greenlighting Never Have I Ever Season 4, will McEnroe narrate Devi’s final story?

‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 4 might bring back John McEnroe for one final narration

The third season ends with a tantalizing cliffhanger as Devi chooses to follow her heart. While realizing she has spent most of her school life obsessing over boys, she realizes part of her wild dream is still there. Never Have I Ever Season 4 will pick up after the third season finale and into Devi’s senior year.

As fans who have gone through high school know, senior year can be the best and most stressful part of any teenager’s life. The Netflix series has rivaled the drama with fun narration by John McEnroe. He has been present when Devi made some interesting decisions and has been the equivalent of fan reactions.

According to series co-creator Lang Fisher, McEnroe could return for one more season. According to Deadline, “We’ve thought about it. He’s the best! I spend a lot of time with him in the recording booth. He’s so great and so invested in the show so we’ll see.”

How did John McEnroe land the role in the Netflix series?

McEnroe is likely the last person anyone would expect to narrate a coming-of-age drama about an Indian high school student. According to Los Angeles Times, McEnroe never expected Never Have I Ever creator Mindy Kaling to approach him at a post-Oscars Vanity Fair party.

At first, McEnroe could not believe the proposition but soon realized, “I was, like wait a minute: I’m in the head of a high school girl who’s Indian American? And I’m supposed to be like her uncle, as well as her psychiatrist, as well as a few other things? And there’s a lot of lines? I was happy because I’ve done a lot of cameos over the years, [which] are fun, but this one seemed like I was actually, in a way, part of the cast.”

The famed tennis Hall of Famer took up the role to challenge himself and try something new. In the blink of an eye, McEnroe has narrated two seasons of Never Have I Ever. The series also switched up narrators a new times.

The cast of ‘Never Have I Ever’ have their opinions on who could narrate

Everyone has a voice n their heads that works as a backup narrator to their lives- much like Devi. The cast of Never Have I Ever, and McEnroe have been asked who they would want to narrate the series or their lives. McEnroe would love his favorite actor Jack Nicholson. But when it comes to his teenage years, he thinks of Charlie’s Angels like Jaclyn Smith or maybe athlete Larry Bird.

Megan Suri, who plays Aneesa, revealed she wants The Mandalorian actor Pedro Pascal to narrate her character if they ever get the chance. Leading actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan also recently told who she would love to narrate Devi’s final storyline.

According to PinkVilla, Ramakrishnan wants to switch it up and have a female narrator, not just any actor, but an Indian actor from her childhood. “I’ll be biased. I’ll say Nayanthara. I just always loved her as a kid. This is more narrator for me. She was my childhood. I love her, so, I’m going to go Nayanthara,” said Ramakrishnan.

Fans will have to wait and see if McEnroe will return one final time to narrate Devi’s ending storyline as she goes through senior year in Never Have I Ever Season 4.

