‘Never Have I Ever’ Mindy Kaling Reveals Why the Series Is Ending: ‘They Can’t Be in High School Forever’

Never Have I Ever is going into its third season on Netflix. The official trailer reveals Devi in romantic turmoil again, but her story will continue in the fourth and final season. Netflix announced Never Have I Ever Season 4 before the August premiere of the third season. While fans are heartbroken, Mindy Kaling has a sound reason why Never Have I Ever is ending.

Fans have watched Devi go from freshmen to junior in ‘Never Have I Ever’

The first season of the Netflix series centered on Indian-American teenager Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan). Being a 15-year-old experiencing the drama of being popular, hot guys and friendships proved difficult for Devi.

Fans watched Devi try and rise the social ladder of high school after a disastrous freshman year. She has to deal with crumbling friendships due to her selfish interests and developing a love triangle between Ben (Jaren Lewison) and Paxton (Darren Barnet).

In Never Have I Ever Season 2, Devi starts a new year and even more drama. She tries to have the best of both worlds by dating Ben and Paxton simultaneously. Along the way, her actions price disastrous. Even more so when newcomer, Aneesa (Megan Suri) has her jealous.

Never Have I Ever Season 3 takes Devi’s story even further into Junior year as she decides to date Paxton. But once again, her self-doubts have her newfound relationship on the brink. Not to mention a new heartthrob named Des (Anirudh Pisharody). But creator Mindy Kaling explains the characters’ high school story is a reason why Never Have I Ever is ending.

Mindy Kaling says she does not want ‘Never Have I Ever’ to follow other teen series

When working with a young group of actors, the series may have a long and extended run. Teen dramas that involve high school often have the characters in school for an unrealistic amount of time. Kaling explains Never Have I Ever is ending because she does not want to follow the same formula.

According to her interview with Entertainment Weekly, “Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense. They can’t be in high school forever. We’ve seen those shows. Like, you’ve been in high school for 12 years. What is going on here? Also, the actors get older and it starts looking insane that a 34-year-old is playing a 15-year-old.”

Having followed Devi since sophomore year and what will be her senior year in Never Have I Ever Season 4, the timing felt right. “We really told the story of this 15-year-old girl and that felt like the perfect amount of time,” said Kaling. Devi and the character’s stories will end once they venture to college.

ok i am ALSO not lady whistleboy but i do have the tea… never have i ever returns august 12!!!! pic.twitter.com/HM4VF9oTLg — Never Have I Ever (@neverhaveiever) May 8, 2022

‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 4 introduces a new heartthrob

Never Have I Ever Season 3 will premiere on August 12 on Netflix. Fans will have to wait and see how the storyline unfolds and Devi’s romance. Based on the season’s ending is where Never Have I Ever Season 4 will take off.

Not much is known about the final season because the third season has not premiered yet. But fans do know Love, Victor actor Michael Cimino was cast for the season as a character named Ethan. All fans know is that he is described as a skater and the season’s heartthrob.

