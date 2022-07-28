‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3: Everything We Know About Deacon Phillippe’s Character, Parker

Netflix‘s Never Have I Ever Season 3 introduces a new heartthrob named Des (Anirudh Pisharody). But he is not the only new face to Never Have I Ever Season 3 as Reese Witherspoon’s son Deacon Phillippe will also be a new character. The series will be Phillippe’s acting debut in his first on-screen role. But what do fans know so far about the character he will play?

Deacon Phillippe will play the role of Parker, a nemesis of Devi in ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3

According to CNN, Phillippe will play a supporting role in Never Have I Ever Season 3. The series marks the beginning of his acting career, following in the footsteps of his mother and father. The 18-year-old will play the role of Parker.

The character is “Devi’s debate team rival from a well-funded private school, he’s able to coast through debate tournaments thanks to his school’s advantages and is always down to party.” Parker sounds like trouble and will likely cause some for Devi in the third season.

More about the character is unknown. In the official photos for the season, fans see Parker alongside Des and another character. It could be that Parker is introduced thanks to Des, as he is also from an affluent private school.

Fans will have to see how Phillippe’s character storyline unfolds in Never Have I Ever Season 3. The season’s trailer shows Devi feeling insecure in her new public relationship with Paxton. It might well be that Parker ruffles her feathers about her relationship.

Before acting, Deacon Phillippe was in the music industry

Phillippe’s journey into acting was not his first choice. The now actor has dabbled in the music industry. He has previously released a few songs under the mononym Deacon but often has other artists singing lead.

But he seems more than ready to follow his parent’s careers. His mother is Reese Witherspoon, known for her roles in Legally Blonde, Cruel Intentions, Fear, Sweet Home Alabama, Big Little Lies, and The Morning Show.

Never Have I Ever Season 3 will be Phillippe’s time to shine on the small-screen and prove he has what it takes to make it in the acting world. Besides being the spitting image of his mother, fans can look forward to Phillippe’s acting capabilities.

When does ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3 premiere?

As summer ends, Never Have I Ever Season 3 promises one final hoorah of teen drama and scandal. The third season will premiere on August 12 on Netflix, and fans can see how Devi handles another life crisis after the events of the second season.

The trailer reveals that she questions Paxton’s decision to date her and the brewing turmoil of her continuing friendship with Ben. Besides the added level of teen sexual desire to the season, the characters meet newcomers. This includes Des, the new heartthrob and the son of Devi’s mother’s friend. With Des also comes Parker, who rubs Devi the wrong way.

Fans can watch the season comfortably, knowing Never Have I Ever Season 4 was greenlighted by Netflix. For this season, there is also a new heartthrob who will be played by actor Michael Cimino. The fourth season will mark the end of the Netflix series.

According to People, Mindy Kaling explained, “Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense. They can’t be in high school forever. We’ve seen those shows. Like, you’ve been in high school for 12 years. What is going on here?” The creator wants to end Never Have I Ever on a believable note compared to other teen series.

