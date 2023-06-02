New ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 Trailer Reveals How Carrie and Aidan Reconnect

By now, most Sex and the City fans know that Aidan Shaw is set to return in the second season of And Just Like That…, the Max reboot of the famed franchise. The initial trailer for season 2 also revealed that things between Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan will get romantic again. The original trailer didn’t give away who initiated the first contact, though. The newest trailer for the series, set to release on June 22, gives that information away. Carrie is the one who sets out to learn more about Aidan’s current life.

The newest trailer for ‘And Just Like That…’ season 2 shows Carrie sending Aidan an email

Carrie and Aidan last had contact in Sex and the City 2, when they serendipitously ran into each other in the United Arab Emirates. They shared a meal and a kiss before Carrie ran off, eventually confessing to Mr. Big. At their last meeting, Aidan was still with Kathy, whom he married after his engagement to Carrie ended in 2003. The couple had three boys, but Aidan revealed Kathy had always kept an eye on Carrie, assuming she was the one who got away.

In the second trailer for And Just Like That… season 2, fans see Carrie penning Aidan an email, wondering if his email is even the same as it once was. From what we can tell, it must have been because the duo reconnects, and things get cozy quickly. So, we know Carrie is the one who decided to contact Aidan. What we need to know is how the idea came about. Surely we’ll learn that during the season’s 11-episode run.

We still don’t know what became of Aidan’s wife, Kathy

While we now know that Carrie is the one who initiated contact with Aidan, we still don’t know where his relationship with his wife, Kathy stands. While, surely, Aidan could be a widow, that feels unlikely. It seems as though Aidan and Kathy will either be divorced or separated when he decides to reestablish a relationship with Carrie.

It’s also possible that Carrie and Aidan could be engaging in an affair, but that certainly would feel like a character assassination. Aidan is largely beloved by Sex and the City fans for his easy-going and honest nature. Having him cheat on his wife, especially after how distraught he was over Carrie cheating on him, would feel wrong.

For now, fans just need to wait and see how things unfold. The first two episodes of the season are set to premiere on Max on June 22. One additional episode will be released every Thursday through the summer. The season finale should air at the end of August. Aidan is rumored to appear toward the tail end of season 2.