New Bravo Shows Include ‘Below Deck’ Season 10, ‘Adventure’, ‘RHONY’, ‘RHONJ’ Spin-Offs, and More

Bravo fans were left breathless when the network announced a slew of new series and seasons of its signature shows. From the ever-expanding Below Deck franchise to the new Real Housewives of New Jersey and Real Housewives of New York City spin-offs, there was something for everyone.

Each day during BravoCon 2022, producers revealed fresh seasons and even entirely new casts. Here’s a list of upcoming shows.

Bravo fans can expect new ‘Real Housewives’ casts and spin-off shows

Bravo fans will go behind the scenes of Teresa Giudice’s opulent RHONJ wedding. “Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas revealed an exclusive one-minute clip from their opulent New Jersey, August wedding at the ‘Jersey Ladies & Their Men’ panel at today’s BravoCon,” Bravo dished in a press release. The wedding spinoff special will air a week after the season 13 finale.

Andy Cohen with Bravo Talent |Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan take a step away from the Big Apple and RHONY and head to Benton, Ill for their spin-off series, Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake. The series, premieres in 2023, follows Morgan and de Lesseps’ journey to “spruce up” a small town as “they take on tasks to boost morale and galvanize the town with new spirit.”

The Real Housewives of Miami returns to Peacock for season 5. Episodes begin airing on Peacock on December 8.

Finally, the highly anticipated all-new cast of RHONY was announced. Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield are the new RHONY Season 14 cast. Production begins this fall with a premiere scheduled for 2023.

‘Below Deck’ keeps on chugging with new seasons and a new series on Bravo

Bravo announced the return of Captain Lee Rosbach on Below Deck Season 10. “With More Shock and Surprises Than Ever Before, Below Deck Makes Waves As Season 10 Returns Monday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT,” Bravo revealed. Chef Rachel Hargrove and chief stew Fraser Olender join Rosbach and a new crew.

All 5 of our #BelowDeck Captains stopped by the #BelowDeckAdventure bus at #BravoCon! Catch them at the OH CAPTAIN, OUR CAPTAINS Panel at 3:15 pm! pic.twitter.com/uk7cJjfq5c — BravoCon (@BravoTV) October 16, 2022

Additionally, Below Deck Mediterranean returns for the eighth season. Also, Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 will air next year on Bravo. Plus Peacock renewed Below Deck Down Under season 2, which will also air in 2023.

Coming soon is the new series Below Deck Adventure, which debuts Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

The ‘Family’ returns to Bravo for season 3

Family Karma Season 3 was also announced at BravoCon. The upcoming season is filled with weddings, friendships, and of course, loads of drama. Family Karma Season 3 premieres on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

An absolute blast today hosting the #FamilyKarma panel at #BravoCon today! This cast is incredible, and Season 3 (Nov. 6) looks so damn good.



Thank you for the opportunity, @BravoTV! ? pic.twitter.com/uZ7CwVb2dU — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) October 16, 2022

Many of the original cast members return with the exception of Shaan Patel. Family Karma Season 3 includes Amrit Kapai, Anisha Ramakrishna, Bali Chainani, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, Rish Karam, and Vishal Parvani. Kapai and Parvani’s significant others will also be making appearances throughout the season. Ramakrishna got married the weekend before BravoCon. And trouble seems to be brewing in Vaswani and Karam’s relationship. Chainani is still with her boyfriend O’Malley but “Bali’s ex-husband forces her to make a life-changing decision.”

Last season Benni was dating another Monica. But this season, he “is once again single and ready to mingle. While on the search for the girl of his dreams, he’s also taking steps to be the man he wants to be, which may include leaving the nest for good.”

RELATED: ‘Below Deck’: 5 Shows to Watch if You Love the Bravo Reality Series