All the New Christmas Movies Coming to Netflix, discovery+, and More From Nov. 10-13

Netflix has a Christmas gift for Lindsay Lohan fans. That Mean Girls actor makes her return to the screen in a new Netflix Christmas movie, which debuts Nov. 10. Plus, new holiday moves are streaming on BET+ and discovery+ this weekend.

Lindsay Lohan’s new Christmas movie is on Netflix

Lindsay Lohan in ‘Falling For Christmas’ | Scott Everett White/Netflix © 2022

In Falling for Christmas, Lindsay Lohan plays a spoiled, newly engaged hotel heiress named Sierra who ends up with total amnesia after a skiing accident. She’s taken in by a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter. It premieres Nov. 10 on Netflix.

Falling for Christmas is the first of several new holiday movies coming to Netflix this month. Other new titles include Christmas With You (Nov. 17) and The Noel Diary (Nov. 24).

‘The First Noelle’ is streaming on BET+

The second of BET+’s new Christmas movies for 2022 premieres Nov. 10. The First Noelle stars Novi Brown, LaLa Milan, and Todd Anthony. It’s about Terrance and Noelle, two long-time friends who finally decided to date. But when he moves to London for his career, they break up. Now, he’s back in Atlanta for the holidays, and he has a new girlfriend – and she’s also named Noelle. The first Noelle decides she needs to get Terrance back and say goodbye to being friend-zoned.

Four new Christmas movies debut on discovery+, including one with Ben and Erin Napier

Ben and Erin Napier in ‘A Christmas Open House’ | HGTV/discovery+

Even discovery+ is getting in on the Christmas movie action with four brand-new movies featuring some of your favorite HGTV and Food Network stars. All will be available to stream starting Nov. 11.

A Christmas Open House follows an Atlanta property stager named Melissa (Katie Stevens) who teams up with her old high school crush, real estate agent David Phelps (Victor Rasuk) to prepare her mom’s home for sale before the holidays. Local artists Henry and Sarah Wright (Home Town’s Ben and Erin Napier) are also on hand to help Melissa and David with their project.

Designing Christmas stars Jessica Szohr as an interior designer named Stella and Marco Grazzini as a contractor named Pablo. Together, they’ve charmed millions as co-hosts of a popular home renovation show. Stella is in the midst of planning her wedding for fiancé Jack (Mykee Selkin) but she can’t deny her complicated feelings for Pablo. She confides in her mentor Freddy (Love It Or List It’s Hilary Farr) about her dilemma, which could jeopardize everything.

In A Gingerbread Christmas, Hazel Stanley (Tiya Sircar) returns to Chicago to spend the holidays with her father Ted (Sugith Varughese). She discovers the family bakery is in decline. Plus, her ex-bestie Shelby (Good Witch’s Kyana Teresa) has opened a trendy new bake shop across the street. Hazel decides to try to save the family business by entering a gingerbread house competition led by food celebrity Mark Clemmons (Duff Goldman). Along the way, she finds romance with local contractor James Meadows (Marc Bendavid), who is helping to restore the bakery.

One Delicious Christmas focuses on Abby Richmond, (Vanessa Marano), who’s inherited Haven Restaurant and Inn, a struggling Vermont culinary destination. To stay in business, she needs to secure an investment from restaurant mogul Alexandra Grandfield (Kathy Maloney). After top food critic Tom Kingsley (Bobby Flay) offers his blunt review, Abby hires hot-shot chef Preston Weaver (Alex Mallari, Jr.) to shake up the restaurant’s holiday menu. Despite their undeniable chemistry, Preston and Abby must be ready for Alexandra and Tom’s Christmas Eve dinner visit, which will determine what happens to Haven.

