Every New Christmas Movie Coming to Hallmark and Great American Family This Weekend, Oct. 21-23

The Christmas season is officially here, and with it, the annual onslaught of Christmas movies. Hallmark Channel kicks off its annual Countdown to Christmas on Friday, Oct. 21, with three all-new movies – the first of 40 premieres on Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Great American Family’s Great American Christmas programming event also begins this weekend.

Thirty-one new holiday movies will air on Hallmark Channel this year as part of Countdown to Christmas. The first is Noel Next Door, which premieres Friday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET. It’s about a single mom named Noelle (Natalie Hall) who jumps to the defense of her son Henry (Calum Shoniker) after he’s scolded by the neighborhood Scrooge Mr. Geir (Corey Sevier). But Mr. Geir is actually Jeremy, a handsome customer at the diner where Noelle works. Noelle and Jeremy keep crossing paths, and there’s a definite spark between them. Will they be able to act on their attraction in time to bring them together for the holidays?

We Wish You a Married Christmas follows a married couple who are struggling to connect as the holidays approach. On the advice of their marriage coach, Becca (Marisol Nichols) and Robby (Kristoffer Polaha) head to a cozy inn in Vermont just before Christmas. When a mishap leaves them stuck in the small town, they embrace the spirit of the season and remember what drew them together in the first place. It airs Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m.

In A Kismet Christmas, a best-selling children’s book author named Sarah (Sarah Ramos) returns to her hometown during the holidays. According to a family legend, if you sleep with one of her Gramma Mia’s (Marilu Henner) Kismet cookies under your pillow on Christmas eve, you’ll dream of your true love. But when Sarah tried it years ago, she confessed her love to Travis (Carlo Marks), who broke her heart. Now, Travis’s daughter Jasmine (Rubi Tupper) is Sarah’s No. 1 fan. When Sarah and Travis meet again, all her old feelings bubble up, though she tries to hide them. With the urging of old friends, Sarah makes a fresh batch of cookies to see if the magic is still there and if they can help open some hearts to love just in time for Christmas. It airs Sunday, Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Christmas movie schedule

Nine new movies will air on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in 2022 as part of the Miracles of Christmas programming event. The first, We Need a Little Christmas, premieres Saturday, Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. ET. It’s about Julie (Erica Durance), a single mother to a grieving child who is facing her first Christmas without her husband. She recently moved in next door to Irene (Lynn Whitfield) a vivacious, elderly widow who has been living alone for over a decade. Soon, Irene and Julie start to bond, and Julie plans a special Christmas surprise for her neighbor to repay her for all the kindness she’s shown her and her son.

Great American Family's Christmas movie schedule

Over at Great American Family, the Christmas celebration begins with the premiere of Destined at Christmas. Kim (Shae Robins) and Theo (Casey Elliott) meet while shopping on Black Friday. There’s a definite spark between them, but then they’re separated after a power outage at the store. Though both are busy with Christmas preparations, neither can forget the other. But with so little information to go on, will they be able to reconnect before the holiday? It airs Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. ET.

What about Christmas movies on Netflix, Lifetime, and other channels and streaming services?

Looking for more Christmas movie news? Dozens of films are set to premiere throughout the holiday season. BET+ unwraps its festive programming starting Nov. 3, and Lifetime’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” event begins Nov. 5. Meanwhile, Netflix gets in the Yuletide spirit starting Nov. 10 with the premiere of Falling for Christmas with Lindsay Lohan. Check back with Showbiz Cheat Sheet for weekly roundups of new Christmas movie premieres and other news throughout the festive season.

