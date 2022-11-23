All the New Christmas Movies Airing on Hallmark, Lifetime, and More This Thanksgiving Weekend

The Thanksgiving weekend is here, and Hallmark, Lifetime, and other networks are serving up a feast of new holiday movies to keep you entertained over the holiday. More than a dozen new Christmas flicks will air between Nov. 24 and Nov. 27, including Candace Cameron Bure’s Great American Family debut and a new holiday movie starring Lacey Chabert on Hallmark Channel.

Seven new Christmas movies air on Hallmark Channel from Nov. 24-27

Wes Brown and Lacey Chabert in ‘Haul Out the Holly’ | ©2022 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Fred Hayes

Hallmark tends to schedule some of its most-anticipated new films to air over the Thanksgiving weekend. This year, that includes Chabert’s new movie, Haul Out the Holly. It’s about a woman who is house-sitting for her parents over the holidays and gets roped into participating in the neighborhood Christmas festivities. It airs Saturday, Nov. 26. On Sunday, check out A Holiday Spectacular, a 1950s-set movie about an heiress who gets the chance to dance with the Rockettes.

Here’s Hallmark’s Thanksgiving weekend movie premiere schedule:

Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. ET: My Southern Family Christmas

Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. ET: #Xmas

Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET: A Royal Corgi Christmas

Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. ET: A Tale of Two Christmases

Nov 26 at 8 p.m. ET: Haul Out the Holly

Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. ET: A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe

Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. ET: A Holiday Spectacular

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Christmas movie schedule

Holland Roden and Tyler Hynes in ‘Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas’ | ©2022 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Hugh Tull

Compared to its sister network, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Thanksgiving weekend schedule is light on movie premieres. There’s just one new film set to air: Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas. It’s the fifth entry in the “Come Home for Christmas” series produced by country star Blake Shelton.

The movie is about a woman named Elizabeth (Holland Roden) who receives a mysterious voicemail several days before Christmas. In the message, a man she doesn’t know makes a final plea to his love for a second chance. Elizabeth knows she’s not the intended recipient, and along with her best friend Josh (Three Wise Men and a Baby star Tyler Hynes), she sets out to find the woman in question. It airs Saturday, Nov. 26 at 10 p.m. ET.

Jane Seymour and Joe Lando reunite for a new Christmas movie on Lifetime

‘Tis the season to shine!✨ Here's a sneak peek of #AChristmasSpark executive produced by @tonibraxton starring Jane Seymour and Joe Lando! You won’t want to miss the premiere this Sunday at 8/7c only on Lifetime.❤️ #ItsAWonderfulLifetime pic.twitter.com/YVav0jDqY6 — Lifetime (@lifetimetv) November 21, 2022

Lifetime also has a jam-packed Thanksgiving weekend schedule. Highlights include The 12 Days of Christmas Eve, a modern spin on A Christmas Carol starring Kelsey Grammer and his daughter Spencer. And on Sunday, Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman stars Jane Seymour and Joe Lando reunite for A Christmas Spark, about a recently widowed woman who takes over directing a Christmas pageant and ends up falling for the leading man.

Here’s Lifetime’s Thanksgiving weekend movie premiere schedule (all movies air at 8 p.m. ET):

Nov 24: Baking All the Way

Nov. 25: Steppin’ Into the Holiday

Nov. 26: 12 Days of Christmas Eve

Nov. 27: A Christmas Spark

Great American Family’s Christmas movie schedule

Ex-Hallmark Channel star Candace Cameron Bure recently stirred up controversy with her comments about the programming choices at her new home, Great American Family. She makes her network debut this Thanksgiving weekend in Candace Cameron Bure Presents: A Christmas … Present. It airs Sunday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

Bure’s fellow Hallmark alum Danica McKellar also has a new movie airing on Great American Family this weekend. She stars alongside Neal Bledsoe in Christmas at the Drive-In. It’s about a woman who is trying to save the local drive-in theater from closure and airs Friday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

Finally, Jessica Lowndes plays an aspiring singer trying to balance her career aspirations with love in I’m Glad It’s Christmas. Paul Greene and Gladys Knight also star. It airs Saturday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

New holiday movies on Bounce and Ion

They’re backkkkk just in time for another holiday heist.



?? Don’t miss our all-new original movie #Faith Heist2: A Christmas Caper, premiering Saturday, Nov. 26 on Bounce. pic.twitter.com/BsztSfDcgs — Bounce (@bouncetv) November 12, 2022

Bounce and Ion will also air new Christmas movies this weekend.

Faith Heist: A Christmas Caper premieres Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on Bounce. This original movie is about a pastor and his congregants who end up locked in a local mall on Christmas Eve. When a team of thieves tries to rob the mall – and steal all the money the church has raised for charity – they realize it’s up to them to defeat the crooks and save Christmas.

Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays airs Nov. 27 at 8 p.m ET on Ion. Emily is the long-suffering assistant to an egotistical social media influencer. When her boss’s dog is kidnapped, she teams up with a charming local vet to find the pooch before Christmas.

