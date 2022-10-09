New Christmas Movies With Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar to Air on Great American Family: Full Schedule

Great American Family has unveiled its 2022 Christmas movie slate. Eighteen movies are set to premiere on the network this year, including new releases starring Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, and Jen Lilley.

Great American Family’s Great American Christmas programming event kicks off on Friday, October 21. (That’s the same day rival Hallmark Channel begins its annual Countdown to Christmas). Viewers can look forward to original movie premieres every weekend through the holiday season, as well as 24/7 Christmas programming through the end of the year.

All movies premiere at 8 p.m. ET.

Every Christmas movie premiering on Great American Family in October 2022

Destined at Christmas: When Kim (Shae Robins) and Theo (Casey Elliott) meet on Black Friday, there’s a definite spark. But then a power outage hits the store, and the two are separated. Afterward, neither Kim nor Theo can get the other off their mind. Will a little Christmas magic and destiny bring them back together? It airs Saturday, Oct. 22.

Catering Christmas: A fledgling caterer, Molly Frost (Merritt Patterson), is hired to cater an annual Christmas Gala dinner for the Harrison Foundation. Things get complicated when Molly falls for her new boss’s nephew, Carson (When Calls the Heart’s Daniel Lissing) a photographer with no desire to take over the family foundation. It airs Saturday, Oct. 29.

Every Christmas movie premiering on Great American Family in November 2022

A Royal Christmas on Ice: Looking to escape royal life, a prince (Jonathan Stoddard) comes to the U.S. to start a business in a small town in upstate New York, where he falls for a former Olympic skater (Anna Marie Dobbins). It airs Saturday, Nov. 5.

Love At the Christmas Contest (WT): Angie (Samantha Cope) enters her town’s annual Christmas tree decorating contest to honor her recently deceased mom. She’s not prepared to learn her high school sweetheart David (Ross Jirgl) and his adorable daughter Gabby are her competition. It airs Sunday, Nov. 6.

A Merry Christmas Wish: An NYC advertising executive (Jill Wagner) returns to her hometown to sell the family farm, but instead reconnects with her childhood friend (Cameron Mathison) and gets involved with organizing the farm’s yearly Winter Wonderland. It airs Saturday, Nov. 12.

My Best Friend’s Christmas: When a woman (Breanne Hill) returns home to find her ex in a relationship, she enlists her best friend (Colton Little) to act as her boyfriend for the holidays. It airs Sunday, Nov. 13.

Christmas At Pine Valley: Natalie (Kristina Cole), the owner of a successful farm and home goods store, connects with Josh (Andrew Biernat), a magazine reporter sent to profile her business. It airs Saturday, Nov. 19.

My Favorite Christmas Tree: Genealogy researcher Kyla’s (Emma Johnson) quest to piece together her ancestry leads her to a generations-old Christmas tree farm, its stubborn, handsome owner (Giles Panton) – and potentially, love. It airs Sunday, Nov. 20.

Christmas at the Drive-In: A property lawyer (Danica McKellar) works to prove that her town’s drive-in theater, a local institution, is not closed down at the holidays. She finds romance with the person trying to sell the property (Neal Bledsoe). It airs Friday, Nov. 25.

I’m Glad It’s Christmas: An aspiring singer (Jessica Lowndes) agrees to participate in a small-scale production for her local Christmas celebration. Along the way, she finds hope and unexpected mentorship towards her dream career. But will professional success come at the cost of her chance at love? Also with Paul Greene and Gladys Knight, it airs Saturday, Nov. 26.

Candace Cameron Bure Presents: A Christmas…Present: Maggie (Candace Cameron Bure) and Eric are busy parents of teenagers who visit Maggie’s widowed brother to celebrate Christmas. Everyone has different expectations of the perfect holiday. Through a series of transformative events, Maggie learns to embrace the season. Also with Marc Blucas. It airs Sunday, Nov. 27.

Every Christmas movie premiering on Great American Family in December 2022

Christmas on Candy Cane Lane: Ivy (Andrea Barber) struggles with the long shadow cast by her late mother, Muriel, a former TV star known as the “Christmas Maven.” This year, a series of comical and mysterious events bring the town together in a way only the “Christmas Maven” could appreciate. Also with Dan Payne, it airs Saturday, Dec. 3.

B&B Merry: Luxury travel blogger, Tracey Moore (Jen Lilley), is invited to a Christmastime getaway in exchange for a review of a small-town B&B. She falls for the owner’s handsome son, Graham (Jesse Hutch), who helps teach her that every experience can be five-star when shared with kindred spirits. It airs Sunday, Dec. 4.

Big Box Christmas (WT): Two exes reconnect when a snowstorm leaves them stranded in a superstore (without cell service or Wi-Fi) just before Christmas. With Jennifer Freeman and Garrett Watson. It airs Friday, Dec. 9.

A Prince for the Holidays (WT): Madison (Cindy Busby), an aspiring musician, tells her overbearing family that she is dating a prince. The joke goes too far and she ropes her friend and co-worker Sebastian (Jilon VanOver) into impersonating the prince. Little does Madison know that Sebastian happens to be hiding a royal secret. It airs Saturday, Dec. 10.

A Belgian Chocolate Christmas: A photographer (Jaclyn Hales) takes her best friend’s place at a Belgian culinary school during the holidays and connects with the chocolatier leading the class (Zane Stephens). It airs Sunday, Dec. 11.

A Brush with Christmas Romance (WT): When frustrated artist Charlotte (Jillian Murray) throws out her latest painting, Wyatt (Joseph Cannata), a visiting artist, stumbled upon her discarded work and anonymously submits it to the Christmas art festival. He hopes to find its mysterious creator, who has stolen his heart. It airs Saturday, Dec. 17.

The Art of Christmas: After her latest gallery exhibition literally goes up in flames, Liv James (Brigitte Kingsley) accepts a teaching job at a local elementary school. Through this reluctant career move, she discovers her true self, a new sense of purpose, and a surprising romance. With Joe Towne. It airs Sunday, December 18.

