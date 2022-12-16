New Christmas Movies Coming to Hallmark, Lifetime, and More This Weekend, Dec. 16-18

It’s the last full weekend before Christmas, and the holiday movie premieres aren’t slowing down on Hallmark, Lifetime, and other networks. The coming weekend’s highlights include Hallmark’s first-ever movie about Kwanzaa, a new Lifetime Christmas movie with Maria Menounos, and another new holiday movie from CBS. Here are all the new Christmas movies that will air over the weekend of Dec. 16-18.

These are the new Christmas movies on Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries this weekend

Countdown to Christmas 2022 comes to an end this weekend with three final movie premieres on Hallmark Channel. All movies air at 8 p.m. ET.

Dec. 16: Holiday Heritage. Hallmark Channel celebrates Kwanzaa for the first time in this movie, which stars Lyndie Greenwood as Ella, who returns home for the holidays and works to heal past wounds in her family through a celebration of both Christmas and Kwanzaa.

Dec. 17: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas. Torrey DeVitto plays an actor who lands a gig directing a play that explores who really wrote the famous poem, “A Visit From Saint Nicholas.”

Dec. 18: Hanukkah on Rye. Hallmark’s last new “Countdown to Christmas” movie this year celebrates the Jewish festival of lights. It’s about a pair of rival deli owners (Jeremy Jordan and Yael Grobglas) who are paired up by a matchmaker.

On Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, tune in to Five More Minutes; Moments Like These. It stars Ashley Williams and Lucas Bryant and is about a young widow whose Christmas wish is answered in a surprising way. It airs at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Two former friends find love in ‘A Christmas to Treasure’ on Lifetime

‘A Christmas to Treasure’ | Lifetime

Lifetime’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” event wraps up this weekend with three new movie premieres. All air at 8 p.m. ET.

Dec 16: A Christmas to Treasure. A group of estranged friends reunites for a hometown holiday treasure hunt. As the search unfolds, sparks fly between Austin Craig (Taylor Frey) and his former best friend Everett Matthews (Kyle Dean Massey).

Dec. 17: The Holiday Dating Guide. Dating coach and aspiring book author Abigale Slater (Maria Menounos) must prove her dating advice is effective by making a man fall for her by Christmas Eve, which is just 12 days away.

Dec. 18: Wrapped Up in Love. Ashley (Brittany Bristow) must defend her status as her town’s “Christmas Queen” when the new-in-town Ben (Olivier Renaud) tries to steal her thunder.

All movies air at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

‘When Christmas Was Young’ premieres on CBS

CBS’s new holiday movie When Christmas Was Young features original music from executive producer and Grammy-winner Sheryl Crow. It’s about a headstrong music manager (Tyler Hilton) who desperately needs to find a hit song for his only remaining client. He falls for a singer-songwriter (Karen David) who’s given up dreams of making it big.

When Christmas Was Young premieres Sunday, Dec. 18 at 8:30 p.m ET on CBS.

UPtv’s Christmas movie schedule

‘Sappy Holiday’ | UPtv

Two more heartwarming holiday flicks premiere on UPtv this weekend. Both air at 7 p.m. ET.

Dec. 17: Sappy Holiday. When Joy’s car breaks down, she ends up stranded in a small town. She meets James, a charming local who is trying to save his family’s maple farm.

Dec. 18: An Eclectic Christmas. The owner of a small-town vintage store leaves instructions in her will for her shop’s contents to be distributed as Christmas gifts. Her out-of-town niece turns to a handsome local for help in making sure each item gets to its intended recipient.

Great American Family’s Christmas movie schedule

Related Lori Loughlin Continues TV Comeback With New Movie for Great American Family

Two new movies air this weekend on Great American Family, both premiering at 8 p.m. ET.

Dec. 17: Aisle Be Home for Christmas. Two exes (Jennifer Freeman and Garrett Watson) reconnect when a snowstorm strands in a superstore (without cell service or Wi-Fi) just before Christmas.

Dec. 18: A Brush With Christmas. Struggling artist Charlotte (Jillian Murray) tries to find her creative footing while helping her mother run the family restaurant. When Charlotte throws away one of her paintings, a visiting artist named Wyatt (Joseph Cannata) stumbles upon the canvas and becomes determined to find out who created the piece.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.