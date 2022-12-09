All the New Christmas Movies Coming to Hallmark, Lifetime, and More This Weekend, Dec. 9-11

The holiday festivities continue this weekend with new Christmas movie premieres on Hallmark, Lifetime, UpTV, and Great American Family. Christmas fanatics can also look forward to new movies on CBS, OWN, TV One, and Ion. Here are all the new Christmas movies you can watch the weekend of Dec. 9-11.

These are the new Christmas movies on Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries this weekend

Countdown to Christmas 2022 continues this weekend with three new movie premieres on Hallmark Channel. All movies air at 8 p.m. ET.

Dec. 9: The Most Colorful Time of the Year. A colorblind teacher (Christopher Russell) sees the holidays in a whole new way thanks to the mother (Katrina Bowden) of one of his students, who just happens to be an optometrist.

Dec. 10: A Christmas Class Reunion. Aimeé Teegarden and Tanner Novlan star in this movie about a group of former classmates who come together for their 15th high school reunion on Christmas Eve.

Dec. 11: The Holiday Sitter. Hallmark’s first holiday rom-com with two male leads stars Jonathan Bennett as a workaholic bachelor and George Krissa as the guy who convinces him it might be time to settle down.

On Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, tune in to The Gift of Peace. It stars Nikki DeLoach as Traci, a formerly devout widow who lost her faith after her husband’s death. But she finds inspiration and hope when she joins a grief support group led by Michael (Brennan Elliott). It airs at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 10.

‘Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas’ airs on Lifetime

‘Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas’ | Lifetime

Lifetime delivers a holiday cheer this weekend with three new movie premieres. All air at 8 p.m. ET.

Dec. 9: A Recipe for Joy. An ambitious food correspondent (Erin Agostino) is set to Angel Heights to help a perfectionist, attention-shy chef (Dillon Casey) reopen his family’s diner.

Dec. 10: Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas. Gospel star Kirk Franklin plays a heavenly music teacher who helps a group of people stranded in a church on Christmas Eve.

Dec. 11: Single and Ready to Jingle. A toy company exec (Natasha Wilson) plans to spend the holiday at a tropical resort, but due to a mix-up, she ends up in her worst nightmare – a town devoted to Christmas.

‘Must Love Christmas’ premieres on CBS

In Must Love Christmas, The Equalizer’s Liza Lapira plays a romance novelist known for her Christmas-themed books. When she ends up trapped in the charming town of Cranberry Falls, she finds herself caught up in a love triangle with her childhood crush (Nathan Witte) and a reporter (Neal Bledsoe) determined to interview her to save his dying magazine.

Must Love Christmas airs Dec. 11 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

UPtv’s Christmas movie schedule

‘Santa’s Got Style’ | UPtv

A pair of heartwarming holiday flicks premiere on UPtv this weekend. Both air at 7 p.m. ET.

Dec. 10: A Royal Christmas Match. Princess Camille visits the U.S. to create a cross-cultural college exchange program and falls for Professor Rhett. But then she discovers her father hired him to escort her (aka babysit her), and she wonders whether he’s more interested in her or his career.

Dec. 11: Santa’s Got Style. A department store exec decides to shake things up by hiring a young, fashionable Santa. When she can’t find the perfect model, her long-time best friend disguises himself as the Santa of her dreams.

Great American Family’s Christmas movie schedule

Two new movies air this weekend on Great American Family, both premiering at 8 p.m. ET.

Dec. 10: The Art of Christmas. When her latest exhibition literally goes up in flames, artist Liv (Brigette Kingsley) takes a job teaching at the local elementary school to make ends meet. Thanks to the unexpected career move, she discovers a new sense of purpose and a surprising romance.

Dec. 11: Crown Prince of Christmas. Cindy Busby stars as Madison, an aspiring musician who tells her family she’s dating a prince. When her joke goes too far, her friend Sebastian (Jilon VanOver) is roped into playing the role of the prince while she’s visiting her family. But Sebastian just happens to be hiding a royal secret.

New holiday movies also premiere on OWN, Ion, and TVOne

In OWN’s A Christmas Fumble, an ambitious crisis manager’s new client – a popular sports anchor – turns out to be her ex-boyfriend. She strives to keep things professional, but old feelings resurface as they work to repair his image before Christmas. It premieres Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on OWN.

A down-on-his-luck confidential informant in a criminal investigation disappears, and a desperate federal agent recruits his doppelgänger to stand in for the missing CI. Things get complicated when the agent falls for her fake informant, who also happens to be a European prince visiting the U.S. for Christmas. A Prince and Pauper Christmas airs Dec. 11 at 8 p.m ET on ION

A Christmas Prayer is about a pastor (Chad L. Coleman) of a small church who is also an alcoholic in recovery. Just before the holidays, he attempts to do a good deed, only to find himself accused of a heinous crime. At the same time, he learns that an old acquaintance has plans to buy his church and turn it into a shopping center. Will he be able to prove his innocence and save his church? A Christmas Prayer premieres Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. ET on TVOne

