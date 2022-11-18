All the New Christmas Movies Coming to Hallmark, Lifetime, UPtv, and More This Weekend, Nov. 18-20

Between Hallmark Channel, Lifetime, Great American Family, and UPtv, TV viewers have their pick of a dozen new holiday movies to watch this weekend. The highlights include A Country Christmas Harmony on Lifetime and Hallmark’s Three Wise Men and a Baby. Here are all the new Christmas movies you have to look forward to for the weekend of Nov. 18-20.

‘A Waltons Thanksgiving’ airs on the CW

Another beautiful portrayal of Olivia Walton. A new holiday special, #AWaltonsThanksgiving, premieres Sunday at 8/7c on The CW! pic.twitter.com/MChnrSyLDz — The CW (@TheCW) November 15, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Waltons’ Homecoming’: Richard Thomas Gave Logan Shroyer 1 Piece of Advice About Playing John Bo

Our roundup focuses on Christmas movies, but Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and the CW has a new movie to get you in the mood for Turkey Day. A Waltons Thanksgiving premieres Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET.

The follow-up to last year’s The Waltons’ Homecoming follows the Waltons as they prepare for Thanksgiving in 1934. Richard Thomas, the original John Boy Walton, narrates the movie.

Every Christmas movie airing on Hallmark Channel from Nov. 18-20

This weekend, three new Christmas movies premiere on Hallmark Channel, including one of our most-anticipated holiday movies of the year.

On Friday, Nov. 18, Tamera Mowry-Housley’s new Hallmark movie Inventing the Christmas Prince airs. She plays a widowed rocket engineer named Shelby whose daughter Grace becomes convinced her mom’s Scrooge-like boss Evan (Ronnie Rowe Jr.) is actually a Christmas Prince. It airs at 8 p.m. ET.

On Saturday, three of Hallmark’s most popular leading men team for Three Wise Men and a Baby. Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, and Andrew Walker play brothers who are forced to work together to care for a baby over the holidays. It premieres Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. ET.

In When I Think of Christmas, Sarah (Shenae Grimes-Beech) reconnects with her old flame Josh (Niall Matter) as they plan a Christmas concert. It airs Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET and features an original song, “When I Think of Christmas,” co-written by Amy Grant.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Christmas movie schedule

On Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, tune in to watch Long Lost Christmas on Nov. 19 at 10 p.m. ET. It’s about an interior designer named Hayley (Taylor Cole) who plans to surprise her recently widowed mother with the perfect gift: the extended family she knows her mom wants. Hayley believes she’s discovered the whereabouts of her mother’s long-lost brother, Gordon, so she travels to Colorado to meet him. While visiting Gordon, she starts to fall for a man named Jake (Benjamin Ayres).

‘A Country Christmas Harmony’ with Brooke Elliott airs on Lifetime

‘A Country Christmas Harmony’ | Lifetime

Like Hallmark, Lifetime has a trio of new movies premiering this weekend.

On Nov. 18, Sweet Magnolias stars Brooke Elliott and Brandon Quinn reunite for A Country Christmas Harmony. Elliott plays a country music singer named Chrissy Kessley whose record sales have been on a rapid decline. She returns to her hometown to perform a live concert, where she reconnects with her ex and former musical partner Luke Covington (Quinn). It airs at 8 p.m. ET.

The Walking Dead alum Emily Kinney stars in Santa Bootcamp, airing Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. She plays an event planner named Emily who is hired by a mall magnate (Patrick Cassidy) to a Christmas gala for his investors. When Emily heads to Santa Bootcamp to prepare for the big event, she meets Belle (Rita Moreno), the bootcamp’s drill sergeant with a heart of gold.

A Show-Stopping Christmas premieres Nov. 20 at 8 p.m.. It stars Jamie Perez as Riley Burdett, the artistic director of a local theater who learns that Regina, the theater’s Scrooge-like owner, plans to sell the property before the holiday performance. She calls upon the ghosts of Regina’s past, present, and future to change her mind.

Great American Family’s Christmas movie schedule

Great American Family’s “Great American Christmas” continues this weekend with two more movie premieres.

Christmas in Pine Valley is about a woman named Natalie (Kristina Cole) who is the owner of a successful farm and home goods store. A major magazine has sent a reporter named Josh (Andrew Biernat) to profile Natalie and her business. He’s under the impression her company is family-run, but Natalie actually runs it with the help of longtime family friends. But the struggling farm needs all the help in can get, so Natalie must convince Josh that her “family” and Christmas traditions are real. It airs Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. ET.

My Favorite Christmas Tree stars Emma Johnson and Giles Panton. Johnson plays a genealogy researcher named Kyla who uncovers new information about her mother’s mysterious extended family. Her search for more information about her relatives leads her to a generations-old Christmas tree farm, its handsome owner, and, possibly, love. It airs Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET.

UPtv’s Christmas movie schedule

‘Christmas Lucky Charm’ | UPtv

RELATED: UPtv’s 2022 Christmas Movie Slate Includes 17 New Movies — Get the Details

Two new Christmas movies also premiere this weekend on UPtv.

In The Holiday Swap, two strangers accidentally swap luggage at the airport. They have to use clues from each case’s contents to find the other person in time for Christmas. It airs Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. ET.

Christmas Lucky Charm is about an unlucky-in-love woman named Jessica who swears off dating for the holidays. Soon after, a handsome gallery owner moves in across the street. It airs Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.

In addition to new movies, UPtv’s weekend schedule also includes the premiere of Josh Turner: King Size Manger on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. The special features the Grand Ole Opry star’s interpretation of classic Christmas tunes as well as several new songs.

The unscripted series Small Town Christmas premieres Nov. 20 at 9 p.m. In the four episode series, Inside Edition correspondent Megan Alexander visits small towns around the U.S. to take in their unique holiday traditions.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

