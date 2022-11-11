All the New Christmas Movies Coming to Hallmark, Lifetime, and More This Weekend, Nov. 11-13

The holiday celebrations continue this weekend with new Christmas movies premiering on Hallmark, Lifetime, UPtv, and Great American Family. The highlights include Reindeer Games Homecoming on Lifetime and Hallmark’s Christmas at the Golden Dragon. Here’s everything you have to look forward to for the weekend of Nov. 11-13.

Every Christmas movie airing on Hallmark Channel from Nov. 11-13

This weekend, three new Christmas movies premiere on Hallmark Channel.

Patti Murin, Brendan Penny, and Jennifer Robertson star in In Merry Measure. It’s about a pop star who returns home for the holidays and ends up coaching the high school choir with her one-time rival. It airs Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

In The Royal Nanny, an MI5 agent named Claire (Rachel Skarsten) goes undercover as a royal nanny at Kensington Palace at Christmastime. Her job is to protect the youngest heirs to the throne from a credible terrorist threat, but sparks end up flying between her and another member of the royal family (Dan Jeannotte). It airs Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

In Christmas at the Golden Dragon, siblings Romy and Rick find themselves reevaluating their futures after their parents announce they plan to close the family’s restaurant. It stars Kara Wang, Osric Chau, Sara Canning, Antonio Cupo, and Barbara Niven. It airs Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Christmas movie schedule

Beau Bridges and Sarah Power in ‘Our Italian Christmas Memories’ | ©2022 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Allister Foster

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries cooks up an Italian-American Christmas with Our Italian Christmas Memories. It’s about trio of siblings who reunite over the holidays to care for their beloved grandfather Vincent (Beau Bridges), who has dementia. In an effort to jog Vincent’s memory, his granddaughter Anna (Sarah Power) sets out to recreate her grandmother’s famous pasta sauce. Meanwhile, Anna grows closer with her grandfather’s doctor, Greg (Markian Tarasiuk). It airs Nov. 12 at 10 p.m. ET.

‘Reindeer Games Homecoming’ airs on Lifetime

Sarah Drew and Justin Bruening in ‘Reindeer Games Homecoming’ | Lifetime

Lifetime kicked the weekend off early with the premiere of Christmas on Mistletoe Lake on Nov. 10. On Nov. 11, The Dog Days of Christmas airs at 8 p.m. ET. It’s about a non-profit employee named Annie (Georgia Flood) who teams up with a local veterinarian (and her former high school debate partner) Dylan (Ezekial Simat) to save an animal rescue.

Grey’s Anatomy alums Sarah Drew and Justin Bruening team up for Reindeer Games Homecoming. Bruening plays a fading Hollywood star named Chase who returns to his hometown, where he faces off against Mackenzie (Drew) in the annual Reindeer Games. It airs Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

Six Degrees of Santa stars Kathryn Davis as Harper, a single mom who’s created a program, “Six Degrees of Santa,” to spread holiday cheer through anonymous holiday gifts. When Harper’s gift ends up in the hands of entrepreneur Jason (Steve Lund), he’s convinced the gifter might be his soulmate. It airs Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET.

Great American Family’s Christmas movie schedule

Great American Family’s “Great American Christmas” continues this weekend with two more movie premieres.

A Merry Christmas Wish stars Jill Wagner as an NYC advertising executive who returns to her hometown to sell the family farm and ends up reconnecting with her childhood friend (General Hospital’s Cameron Mathison). It airs Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

In Christmas Sweethearts, a woman returns home to find her ex in a relationship, so she enlists her best friend to pretend to be her new boyfriend. It stars Breanne Hill and Colton Little and airs Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET.

UPtv’s Christmas movie schedule

‘A Tiny Home Christmas’ | UPtv

RELATED: UPtv’s 2022 Christmas Movie Slate Includes 17 New Movies — Get the Details

Three new movies also premiere this weekend on UPtv.

In The Christmas Retreat, after Kim breaks up with her boyfriend, her mom whisks her away to a Christmas retreat. There, she meets the owner’s unemployed brother, Mark. It airs Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. ET.

A Tiny Home Christmas is about a woman named Blair who teams up with her ex to build a tiny home for the homeless to save her family’s contracting business. It airs Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. ET.

In The Picture of Christmas, an aspiring book illustrator returns home to her grandmother’s Christmas tree farm, where she’s reminded of what she once wanted out of life. It airs Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. ET.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

